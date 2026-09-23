Hadjar to partner Verstappen at Red Bull for F1 2027

Red Bull has confirmed it will field an unchanged Formula 1 driver line-up in 2027, with Isack Hadjar staying put alongside Max Verstappen.

Hadjar stepped up in 2026 after a rookie season at sister team Racing Bulls, and has impressed with his speed in what has historically been a difficult second Red Bull seat.

The Frenchman, who is making his return in Azerbaijan this weekend after missing three races through injury, will stay on board for another campaign in 2027 alongside Verstappen, who recently signed a contract extension to 2030.

"We’re very excited to continue our journey with Isack," said Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies.

"Since joining us at the start of the year, he has been superb on and off track, especially considering this is only his second Formula 1 season, which made extending his contract an easy decision.

"From the very beginning, Isack immersed himself in the team, spending every minute at the factory with his engineers to develop the car, always eager to learn and improve.

"You could see from that first weekend in Melbourne that he handled the step up with remarkable composure and had earned his place in this seat."

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Despite sitting out Zandvoort, Monza and Madrid, Hadjar still holds eighth in the standings, boosted by a first Red Bull podium in Monaco to complement his maiden podium in 2025, as well as a streak of seven consecutive top six finishes in what has largely been F1's third or fourth quickest car.

"I am really excited to continue with Oracle Red Bull Racing," the 21-year-old said. "There are so many talented people at the factory, and you’re aware of the privilege of driving for such an incredible team alongside a four-time world champion like Max.

"From the moment I signed, I set out to dedicate myself to the team, and with the support of Laurent and everyone in Milton Keynes, I’ve been able to justify the faith they’ve had in me.

“I’m constantly looking to listen, learn and push myself further every single day, which only makes me more excited about what lies ahead."

Racing Bulls is yet to confirm its own driver line-up for 2027, with incumbents Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad having both impressed this season while the squad also has junior driver Nikola Tsolov waiting in the wings.

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