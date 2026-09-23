WRC to trial helmet camera at season finale

The World Rally Championship will test a Formula 1-style helmet camera at next week’s Rally Sardinia season finale as it looks to upgrade its television broadcast output.

Helmet cameras have become popular in circuit racing with Formula E, Supercars and F1 utilising the technology to elevate the coverage it delivers to fans.

The WRC had previously evaluated the technology in 2024 working with Italian crash helmet producer Stilo, who had developed a prototype.

Drivers have run helmet cameras in pre-event tests but have not been permitted to run them during WRC events.

However, in Sardinia the WRC will conduct a live test with an integrated helmet camera produced by Bell Racing Helmets that has been approved by the FIA and features the same technology used in F1.

The test will be carried out by M-Sport-Ford and could result in the vision being utilised in the broadcast during the rally weekend if the test is successful. It is understood the system is similar to the devices used in F1.

"We are going to reinforce the media department to make sure we have a new approach in terms of content," WRC CEO Eric Boiullier told Autosport. "So as early as the next rally in Sardinia, we’re going to test this helmet camera. It is the same technology they have in Formula 1, so I made contact with them to make sure we can test it.

Joshua McErlean, Eoin Treacy, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

"One of the M-Sport cars will have it [in Sardinia] and we want to make a live test. The technology has been approved by the FIA and tested in Formula 1 successfully and they have used it, so we want to do the same.

"We will test it on Thursday and Friday and if it works you may see it on the live coverage."

Improving the storytelling and improving the broadcast product during events is one of the key areas the WRC’s owners wish to tackle, with the helmet camera the first of a range of improvements.

When addressing the media for the first time since French automotive company Cosmobilis and private credit investor Park Square Capital acquired WRC Promoter, Boullier revealed plans to reshape the WRC service park into an arena as part of a wider move to improve the fan experience.

Capturing more of the behind-the-scenes action within the WRC Arena is a key part of the plans for the broadcast moving forward.

"We are working on improving or upgrading the technology to allow us to have a bigger bandwidth from the car, so we can get more data out of the car, more cameras, but also more data which we will be able to showcase to our fans in the future through the platforms," added Boullier.

"We're going to work on all of this. So there will be less [shots of] cars jumping, but a bit more emotions and also share a bit more the life of the WRC arena, the ex-service park.

"But also, pushing new personalities, new drivers, drivers to the platform as well, so we want to share more content."