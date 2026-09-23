Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Formula E has a vacancy for a Video Editor.

You will be completing assembly and high-retention editing of weekly YouTube videos, while reformatting and cropping primary assets into high-performing short-form content for TikTok, Reels and Shorts as well supporting live race weekend coverage with fast-turnaround content directly from the broadcast facility.

Candidates will have experience as a Video Editor with a portfolio showcasing high-performing YouTube content, long-form storytelling and fast-turnaround live or high-energy sports coverage.

Applications close 30 September 2026.

The Williams F1 Team is looking for a Social Media Manager.

Aspects of this role are to support the planning, creation and publishing of content across all social media channels and provide experienced support to channel strategy, audience growth planning and fan engagement frameworks.

You will have at least 5 years’ experience managing social media channels for leading brands, sports properties or agencies.

Join the FIA as the Head of Karting based in Geneva within the Circuit Sport Department.

You will lead the FIA’s global Karting strategy, oversee the administration of the Commission Internationale de Karting (CIK), and manage the FIA Karting Championships.

Successful candidates will have 10 to 15 years of professional experience in motorsport, with significant exposure to Karting and/or Single-Seater disciplines.

Applications close 30 September 2026.

GM has the opportunity for an IndyCar Trackside Engineering 2027 Summer Internship.

In this role you will get the chance to analyse vehicle-performance, telemetry, simulation, and historical race data to identify trends, performance gaps and opportunities for improvement.

You will be studying towards a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, automotive engineering, aerospace engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering, data science, applied mathematics, physics or a related field.

The Cadillac F1 Team is recruiting a Graduate Aero Mechanical Design Engineer.

You will be working within a group to help develop the team’s 60% wind tunnel model and testing facility, designing and developing mechanical and electromechanical systems for the model.

The ideal candidate will have a degree in a relevant discipline such as Engineering, Design or Motorsport and have completed your degree within the last 12 months or are scheduled to complete it within the next 12 months.

Applications close 25 September 2026.