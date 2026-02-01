Skip to main content
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

Formula 1
Formula 1
Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Formula 1
Formula 1
How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Wolff tells Mercedes' F1 rivals to "get your s*** together" over engine complaints

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Wolff tells Mercedes' F1 rivals to "get your s*** together" over engine complaints

Alex Marquez: "Gresini most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez: "Gresini most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

Why overtaking still looks "difficult" with 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Why overtaking still looks "difficult" with 2026 F1 cars

Russell confident Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd" - but too early for F1 title talk

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Russell confident Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd" - but too early for F1 title talk
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing

What caused Hadjar’s Red Bull crash at Barcelona F1 shakedown

Isack Hadjar says switching from wet to intermediate tyres was a factor in his crash for Red Bull on Tuesday at the Barcelona Formula 1 shakedown

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

Photo by: Formula 1

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar has explained what caused his crash on Tuesday at the Barcelona Formula 1 shakedown.

The new Red Bull driver suffered the only major accident of the shakedown week at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, as he went off at the final corner late on Tuesday in wet conditions.

Hadjar’s Red Bull car reportedly suffered heavy rear-end damage which required the team to bring in replacement parts ahead of its final day of running permitted, having already completed its opening two days on Monday and Tuesday.

Red Bull duly returned to the track action on Friday, with Max Verstappen at the wheel all day as he completed 118 laps to push the team’s combined total to 303 laps for the shakedown.

Hadjar said his off was triggered by switching from wet to intermediate tyres on the rain-soaked track.

“It was nice to have a good day on Monday,” began Hadjar, who still notched up 158 laps before his crash. “It was very productive and we managed to do a lot more laps than we had expected, everything went pretty smooth and we had only minor issues. It was quite impressive considering it was our first day with our own power unit.

“Unfortunately, on Tuesday, just after switching from wets to inters, I lost control of the car in the final corner and I know the aftermath wasn’t ideal for the team.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The positive is that I have already started to understand and work on things in the car, there are still a lot of things to tweak of course, but it has been steady so far.

“These cars are different, very different, there is definitely a lot less load in general and it is a bit more predictable compared to the previous generation, they are a bit more straightforward. It is easier to play around with them and on the PU [power unit] side there are a lot more options for the driver to play with.

“I couldn’t have prepared for this season any better and I am hoping to come into the year strongly, but we are definitely not done with the work yet, I am learning every day."

Read Also:

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies has fully backed his new driver, who was promoted to the senior team at the expense of Yuki Tsunoda over the winter after just one season in F1, and is confident the French driver will still take a positive learning experience from the shakedown.

“We got more than a hundred laps in on Monday with Isack, which was a positive day and then Tuesday was a bit more difficult for us,” Mekies said. “Max ran in the morning and only got one long run in before the rain came, but we felt it would be good learning and interesting to run in the wet with this new generation of cars.

“We switched to Isack in the afternoon and there was no chance for dry tyres, but we got some good data in the wet. He went off at the end of the day, in what were very tricky conditions and with a lot of things still to get right on the car side.

“It was unfortunate, but these things happen and it came after a very positive day on Monday for him. The number of laps Isack completed and the development and learning he and the team gained cannot be underestimated.”

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Team Principal

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Team Principal

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Mekies also lauded Red Bull’s mechanics and engineers for getting the RB22 car back on track on Friday to complete its first test with its new Ford-backed Red Bull Powertrains engine.

“It was an incredible job by the team trackside and back on campus to get RB22 back on track for Friday, there have been some long nights to ensure we got a third day of running,” he explained. “Max was in the car all day and he too got over 100 laps on the clock, giving insightful and beyond valuable feedback, as we continue to learn about this new car and PU.

“We have a lot to take away from this week and Max's experience and detail with engineering will help us shape the preparations for Bahrain and beyond. In terms of what we were expecting from the power unit in these first three days, I can only stress how proud we are of everyone back at base who delivered us this PU.

“Ford were here trackside to see everything come to life and it's a big thanks to them for their part and support in this special story.

“Of course, it is very early days and nothing is perfect but we have started to learn already and work as one team on this. It was a great satisfaction, but it doesn't change the magnitude of the journey ahead of us. We know we have to do our homework and take things step by step.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article From driving a catering truck to running an F1 team: Alpine’s Nielsen on four decades in the paddock
Next article The challenges facing Mercedes ahead of F1 2026

Top Comments

More from
Haydn Cobb

Why Hamilton has found the new F1 cars more fun to drive

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Why Hamilton has found the new F1 cars more fun to drive

Ferrari reveals 2026 F1 car at Fiorano

Formula 1
Formula 1
Ferrari reveals 2026 F1 car at Fiorano

Autosport 75: What does the future of motorsport behold?

Plus
General
Plus
General
Autosport 75: What does the future of motorsport behold?
More from
Isack Hadjar

Why Hadjar's Red Bull testing crash doesn’t mean a Gasly 2019 repeat

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Why Hadjar's Red Bull testing crash doesn’t mean a Gasly 2019 repeat

Red Bull undecided on third Barcelona F1 test day after "very unfortunate" Hadjar crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Red Bull undecided on third Barcelona F1 test day after "very unfortunate" Hadjar crash

How the premium pack of F1 rookies fared in 2025

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
How the premium pack of F1 rookies fared in 2025
More from
Red Bull Racing

Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early technical trends of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early technical trends of F1 2026

Verstappen on Red Bull F1 engine: "Still quite a bit of work to do"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Verstappen on Red Bull F1 engine: "Still quite a bit of work to do"

Five F1 2026 tech clues from Red Bull's surprising RB22 renders

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch
Five F1 2026 tech clues from Red Bull's surprising RB22 renders

Latest news

The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
The challenges facing Williams ahead of F1 2026

What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Mercedes launch
What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin in F1 team ambassador role

How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
How fears on F1's new rules have been soothed despite downshifting on straights and lift and coast

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus

What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
By Filip Cleeren
What Mercedes is wary of despite starting F1 2026 on the front foot

From driving a catering truck to running an F1 team: Alpine’s Nielsen on four decades in the paddock

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
From driving a catering truck to running an F1 team: Alpine’s Nielsen on four decades in the paddock

Where Aston Martin's AMR26 has fingerprints from both Newey and Cardile

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Where Aston Martin's AMR26 has fingerprints from both Newey and Cardile

Seven key takeaways from Williams' missed Barcelona F1 test and what's next

Plus
Formula 1
Plus
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
By Filip Cleeren
Seven key takeaways from Williams' missed Barcelona F1 test and what's next
View more