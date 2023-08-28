Subscribe
Previous / Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough" Next / Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Vowles: Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles says that Logan Sargeant’s accident in the Dutch GP was triggered by a hydraulic issue that affected his power steering following a kerb strike.

Adam Cooper
By:
Logan Sargeant, Williams W45

The incident came just 24 hours after the American crashed heavily on slicks on a drying track having made Q3 for the first time in his rookie season.

Sargeant stayed out on slicks in the wet early stages of the race and managed to survive the tricky conditions while losing a lot of time.

With the track dry he was running in last place when he speered off the road after touching the inside kerb at Turn 8 on lap 15.

In the immediate aftermath, he believed that something had gone wrong at the front of the car, telling the team: “I don’t know what happened, man. Something failed on the front right when I hit the kerb.”

Vowles confirmed that the crash was sparked by a hydraulic issue that affected the steering.

"On review of everything, it's very early days, but what I can explain is this,” he told Autosport. “There's an apex kerb, he ran over the kerb multiple times.

“It wasn't the first time of the race, we can find at least three or four laps before then he was there as well. He also ran over it on Friday.

“And this particular point there's quite a large spike of load through the floor, and that ends up in a situation where as soon as he hits it, we lose all hydraulic pressure.

“When you lose hydraulic pressure in an F1 car, you have no steering and no other things. So he wouldn't have known that in the milliseconds that happened.

“But it's not the same circumstances as before [in qualifying]. We need to understand that from our perspective."

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sargeant admitted he was mindful of the qualifying incident while running on slicks in the wet early stages of the race.

"It was a tricky first 15 laps just being too cautious, not wanting to crash after what happened yesterday,” he said.

“I was just losing a bit too much tyre temp in those wet conditions, which cost me a lot of time. But apart from that I was starting to get back into a rhythm as the track was drying.

"I touched the apex kerb at Turn 8 and I lost hydraulics and power steering. And that just set me off. And once I touched all the damp stuff, there was really no chance of recovery.

“Not sure why exactly that happened. Something we need to look into, for sure. But honestly, just disappointed for everyone who put in the effort to have it ready for today, disappointing for the team, another destroyed car."

Regarding the kerb strike, he added: “I've used it all weekend, to be honest. And it wasn't like I was hitting it crazy hard. But I was definitely using it throughout the weekend. It was always okay, so I’m not sure.”

Sargeant admitted that he would have preferred to have been given the option of going to intermediates in the wet early stages.

Read Also:

"I think maybe because of what happened yesterday [Saturday] it would have been nice to come in and put inters to have that confidence to push,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the end result was unfortunately inevitable."

Vowles conceded that it might have been a better choice for the youngster: "Easy in hindsight, but what we're concerned about is by lap three at the point you've got to commit one way or the other, and we'd committed,” he said. 

“But I think definitely if you go back on it and go should we have put him on inters in those difficult conditions? Yes.

“As I said something else has gone wrong [in the crash], and we've got to understand that. But it would have helped his confidence."

shares
comments

Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough"

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Williams admits it got Albon's strategy "wrong" twice in F1 Dutch GP

Williams admits it got Albon's strategy "wrong" twice in F1 Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Williams admits it got Albon's strategy "wrong" twice in F1 Dutch GP Williams admits it got Albon's strategy "wrong" twice in F1 Dutch GP

Krack: Alonso was “master of the situation” in F1 Dutch GP

Krack: Alonso was “master of the situation” in F1 Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Krack: Alonso was “master of the situation” in F1 Dutch GP Krack: Alonso was “master of the situation” in F1 Dutch GP

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Logan Sargeant More
Logan Sargeant
Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Formula 1

Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023 Sargeant "not where I want to be" after mixed first half of F1 2023

Williams: Last two F1 races a “clear turning point” for rookie Sargeant

Williams: Last two F1 races a “clear turning point” for rookie Sargeant

Formula 1

Williams: Last two F1 races a “clear turning point” for rookie Sargeant Williams: Last two F1 races a “clear turning point” for rookie Sargeant

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Williams More
Williams
Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort

Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort

Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1

Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1 Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Latest news

Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change

Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change

Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage

Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

F1 Formula 1

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock? Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe