Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive Next / Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Wolff slams "catastrophic" F1 Dutch GP strategy from "subpar" Mercedes

Toto Wolff admitted his Mercedes Formula 1 team made "catastrophic" and "absolutely subpar" strategy calls in Sunday's rain-affected Dutch Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, makes a stop

Mercedes immediately shot itself in the foot at Zandvoort by staying out too long on slicks when it started raining at the start.

The team underestimated the intensity of the brief shower that shook up the order, as it also caught out other teams including McLaren and Williams.

The strategy error hindered Lewis Hamilton's recovery from 13th on the grid and made George Russell lose a whole minute as he sunk down the order from third on the grid.

"I think we stayed out catastrophically too long. We got it completely wrong," Wolff admitted to Sky Sports F1.

“We will review thoroughly. The situation is never one person or one department. It is the communications between driver, pitwall, strategy, weather and then all of us taking decisions.

"That was absolutely subpar from all of us, and that includes me. It’s good when it hurts. When it stings, it sticks."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

The scope of Wolff's disappointment stemmed from the fact that Mercedes actually had a quick car in Zandvoort, throwing away a possible podium for Russell while Hamilton too felt he "had the pace to challenge" eventual winner Max Verstappen, who won his third consecutive Dutch Grand Prix in front of his home fans.

"It’s annoying because the car had really [good] pace. And then, from there on it was just recovering as good as we could.

"We saw at the end on the intermediates George had Max’s pace and Lewis was very strong behind [Ferrari's Carlos] Sainz. We could have been much further ahead."

Read Also:

Nevertheless, Wolff took some encouragement from Mercedes' improved form, even if it couldn't capitalise on it.

“I’d rather have good pace, a fast race car and a mediocre result even if it hurts," he conceded.

"But it’s still bittersweet because the result is just really bad. It could have been, but that doesn’t count in our sport."

Mercedes saw its gap to Aston Martin for second place in the constructors' championship shrink by 11 points, heading into next week's Italian Grand Prix at Monza with a 40-point gap.

 
shares
comments

Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest team in F1 Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest team in F1 Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest team in F1 Dutch GP Sainz: Ferrari only sixth-fastest team in F1 Dutch GP

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before Dutch GP F1 red flag

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before Dutch GP F1 red flag

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before Dutch GP F1 red flag Horner urged Red Bull to pit Verstappen before Dutch GP F1 red flag

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Latest news

Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit

Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit

F1 Formula 1

Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

INDY IndyCar
Portland

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

INDY IndyCar

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe