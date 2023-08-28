Subscribe
Video: The Dutch Master does it again! F1 Dutch GP Review

Formula 1's 2023 Dutch Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen continue his winning streak, taking his ninth consecutive win for Red Bull.

Martyn Lee chats with Matt Kew on everything we've learnt and need to learn from in Zandvoort.

