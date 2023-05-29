Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Video

Video: Mighty Max's domination at the F1 Monaco GP

After a surprisingly exciting build-up to Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix, Max Verstappen yet again dominated closely followed by Fernando Alonso.

But with Sergio Perez nowhere to be seen in comparison, what went wrong? How did Esteban Ocon pull off such a great finish? And can Aston Martin really fight for titles with Lance Stroll not keeping to Alonso's pace?

Martyn Lee chats with Matt Kew live in Monaco to answer these questions and more.

