Win the dream ticket to attend every F1 race next season

When F1 fan Brandon Burgess spent his entire savings going to every race last season, it gave the sport’s global sponsor Heineken a good idea. They created a carbon fibre season ticket that lets one lucky fan and a friend follow in his footsteps – and next season it could be you.

Burgess did the 2025 season on a shoestring so he was shocked when Heineken called to offer him an upgrade. He became the inaugural Season Ticket owner this year and when Max Verstappen handed it over to him, it changed his life.

“I couldn't quite believe it,” he says. “Last year, I did a lot of things on the cheaper side so being able to sit in the main grandstand and look into the pits and have all the extra access that I didn't have before has made this year pretty incredible.

“I get to take different people every time – my girlfriend, my parents and friends and family – and although everyone who is coming with me is also an F1 fan, some haven't ever been to a race before, so being able to share that with them is amazing.”

A YEAR-LONG ADVENTURE

Attending any race is an experience, but doing a full season of races is the stuff of dreams. From Melbourne to Monaco, Australia to Abu Dhabi, the two season-long race passes on offer include flights, access and accommodation for every grand prix in the championship.

This is not just a ticket to attend the F1 races, though. It’s an opportunity to explore the world on a year-long adventure that spans destinations across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Oceania.

At each race, the lucky winner and their guest will gain exclusive access, enjoy great seats and get to connect with fellow F1 fans, sharing the passion and excitement of the moment and creating a long list of unforgettable experiences.

Opportunities on this scale are exceptionally rare – just ask Burgess. “Getting to experience so many different countries through F1 has been amazing,” he says. “The different culture really filters into each race and it really is hard to pick a favourite.

“The kindness of F1 fans has blown me away too. I’ve been doing meet-ups with other fans at a lot of the races and that’s often my highlight of the weekend – just a big group of people chatting about F1, the weekend and their previous travels and experiences.”

PICKING A WINNER

The opportunity to travel to every grand prix opens up unprecedented access to the sport and its fans. Burgess’ experience shows just how motorsport can create meaningful bonds – and he built friendships with people in every F1 destination.

It is now down to the inaugural holder to select his replacement – and to be in the running, fans simply need to send in a video showing why they deserve such a coveted prize. For Burgess, it is about one thing, and one thing only.

“The key thing I'll be looking for is the passion for F1 because you have to be a true fan to make the most of this opportunity,” he says. “It’s going to be hard to give it up and there’s quite a lot of pressure choosing who’s next.”

So, what one piece of advice would he give to next year's winner? “Take it all in. Even if you're tired, power through it and enjoy every second because you'll look back and the experiences will be pretty mind-blowing when you get to the end of the year.”

Fancy becoming the next Heineken F1 Season Ticket holder in 2027? Head here to enter.