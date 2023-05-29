Subscribe
Previous / Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Next / Video: Mighty Max's domination at the F1 Monaco GP
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review

Max Verstappen maintained the Red Bull domination with an imperious victory at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, keeping clear of Fernando Alonso and navigating a late rain downpour.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, the Red Bull trophy delegate, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium

The reigning F1 world champion produced a flawless performance on the streets of Monte Carlo as others faltered, most notably team-mate and chief title rival Sergio Perez who crashed in the first part of qualifying and finished a lowly 16th place.

Monaco had been pinpointed as Alonso’s best chance to end the Red Bull runaway train, but key pitstop calls and timings didn’t fall his way at Aston Martin, even though he was still able to secure his best result of the season in second place.

PLUS: Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was arguably the star of the weekend, qualifying third and finishing in the same position, to notch up his third career F1 podium. Given recent tensions at the team, the result couldn’t have come at a better time.

Read Also:

Meanwhile at Ferrari it was another frustrating day, with Carlos Sainz slipping from fourth to eighth while Charles Leclerc couldn't make progress from sixth, while Mercedes caught the eye with its major upgrade package which received a positive initial report from the team.

Podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Matt Kew and Stuart Codling, who were both in Monaco to witness the action first hand, and analyse how the Monaco GP was won and lost.

shares
comments

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Video: Mighty Max's domination at the F1 Monaco GP

Latest news

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500 Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”

Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win” Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet Monaco GP

Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win

Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win Revealed: Three key speed secrets of Newgarden's Indy 500 win

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe