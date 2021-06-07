Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Next / What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

By:

Sebastian Vettel hopes his second-place finish in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix can help the team build momentum after a “very rough start” to the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

Four-time world champion Vettel linked up with Aston Martin over the winter following his exit from Ferrari, but failed to score any points in his first four appearances for the team.

A big breakthrough came in Monaco when he was able to finish fifth, but Vettel put in his best display yet for the team by battling from 11th on the grid to finish second in Baku on Sunday.

Vettel managed to lead the race after a long first stint on the soft tyres, allowing him to overcut two cars before fighting past Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly on the two restarts, giving him P2 at the chequered flag.

Vettel conceded after the race that while he had felt strong through practice and qualifying, he never expected to reach the podium.

“I didn't have many expectations, to be honest,” Vettel said.

“I knew that the whole weekend I felt good, so I knew we could score some points, but I certainly didn’t expect second and the race was really strong.

“Obviously I’m very happy with P2 and [for] the team, I think it’s great for us. We had a very rough start to the season. We expected quite a bit more after such a strong year the team had last year.

“I can’t wait to get back to have a couple of drinks with the guys.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 2nd position, the Red Bull Racing trophy delegate, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 3rd position, on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 2nd position, the Red Bull Racing trophy delegate, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Under its previous Racing Point guise, the team had fought regularly at the front of the midfield through 2020 and took a race win at the Sakhir GP, only for the 2021 downforce cuts to cause it to drop down the order.

Vettel’s result almost doubled Aston Martin’s points tally for the season so far, but was not enough to stop it slipping behind AlphaTauri in the fight for fifth in the constructors’ championship.

P2 marked Vettel’s best result since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix, as well as matching his best finish in Baku from the inaugural race in 2016.

Vettel said he took more enjoyment out of fighting for positions further up the field, sensing there was a big opportunity for the team as he gradually rose through the field.

“It’s always nice if you join a new team get together good results,” Vettel said.

“I sat here on Thursday and said that I’m in it to win, and I enjoyed the race because I was getting closer and closer to spots that I enjoy more and more.

“Obviously when I was P4, I knew that’s good points for the team and for myself, but as soon as we were in the podium ranks, I really thought that we can have a say if something happens.

“I think I felt quite comfortable in the car all weekend, which for sure doesn’t hurt, so hopefully we can carry that momentum into the next couple of events.

“France will be a normal track so we will see where we are, but hopefully we can fight for points a little bit more regularly.”

Read Also:

Vettel revealed that he felt in such good shape that he opted not to get out of his car during the lengthy red flag wait.

“I stayed in the car, I wanted to stay in the zone and not distract myself, to be ready,” Vettel said.

“I felt that we obviously did the best we could today. It’s quite comfortable in my car – and I’m one of the only drivers that doesn’t pee in the car, so I can stay in there for longer!”

shares
comments

Related video

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Previous article

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Next article

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

22h
2
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

2h
3
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

30min
4
Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

4h
5
Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

4h
Latest news
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
F1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

30m
What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
F1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

2h
Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"
F1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

3h
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

4h
Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
F1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

4h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: Tyre management paved way for maiden F1 podium with Aston Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Tyre management paved way for maiden F1 podium with Aston

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than points lead
Formula 1

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than points lead

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Plus
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin "clawing back" performance in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Aston Martin "clawing back" performance in 2021 F1 season

Stroll relieved to finish F1 Monaco GP after kerb jumps "rattled my brain" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Stroll relieved to finish F1 Monaco GP after kerb jumps "rattled my brain"

Does Aston have a case in F1 2021’s big technical row? Plus
Formula 1

Does Aston have a case in F1 2021’s big technical row?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
4h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
5h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to Baku F1 restart off

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form ‘unacceptable’ in F1 title fight

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

Latest news

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry F1 momentum after "rough start"

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.