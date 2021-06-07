What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Lewis Hamilton threw away a potential Formula 1 victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix by accidentally pressing a "magic" button on his steering wheel. Here is what that magic brake setting actually does.
