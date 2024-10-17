Verstappen to continue FIA protest over swearing at US GP

Max Verstappen is poised to continue his ongoing row with the FIA after he was punished for swearing.

The Formula 1 world champion was hit with a community service sanction at the Singapore Grand Prix after he used foul language in a live televised press conference.

The Red Bull driver responded to the penalty by holding his own impromptu press briefings in the paddock in Singapore after giving short answers during the FIA press conferences, which is he requested to attend.

Verstappen said he had yet to receive the full details of his punishment but he would continue to hold his own media sessions where he would continue to speak his mind.

Speaking at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, he said: “I have not heard anything [from the FIA], so for me it doesn’t really change anything.”

When asked to clarify what he meant and whether he would do his own media, away from the FIA, he added: “With the situation. I mean, I also have to talk less, so it is fine for me.”

Verstappen’s stance has received the backing of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, with George Russell saying the organisation is hoping to have a hearing with the FIA next week to discuss the incident.

Verstappen also said he would be open to discuss the matter with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem - and would be waiting for his call.

He added: “At the end of the day, everyone has their own opinion, but it is quite clear that, like I said already it was silly stuff.

“I am always open for a chat [with Ben Sulayem], but from my side at the moment it is not that I am the one who has to reach out with this stuff. I just live my life and continue, nothing changes.”

When asked if the FIA had made something from nothing, Verstappen said: “Yeah, but that is in general the world in which we live in, right? A lot of stuff is like that.

“This particular scenario, I think it is very unnecessary. Of course I know you can’t swear but that is more related to insults and then you see comments from people saying they don’t want kids seeing that.

“When I was five years old, I never watched a press conference in my life anyway. At school, you say way worse things than that, that’s just how life is.

“If you want to set an example, yeah, sure, but I don’t think you should make a big deal of it. I just want to live my life, and if I don’t agree with something I will say it. That’s it.”