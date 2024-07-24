All Series
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Verstappen set for Belgian GP grid penalty for engine change

Max Verstappen is braced for a third consecutive Spa grid drop for taking a new combustion engine

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen is set for a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix for exceeding his engine allowance, Autosport has learned.

Verstappen had been on the cusp of a grid penalty for a while after losing a power unit in practice for June's Canadian Grand Prix.

That meant Red Bull had to introduce the Dutchman's fourth Honda power unit in Spain, the maximum number allowed per year, with over half the season left to run.

Red Bull had therefore been braced for a grid drop for some time, and Autosport understands it has now strategically picked this weekend's Belgian GP as the best opportunity to take a fifth combustion engine and incur a 10-place grid penalty.

The race at Spa-Francorchamps, where overtaking is less difficult than at most other venues, has historically been a prime opportunity to take grid penalties with minimal consequences.

In 2022, Verstappen won the race from 14th on the grid as one of eight drivers to take engine-related grid drops, and last year the world champion also overcame an engine penalty to win from sixth.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Erik Junius

It is unlikely that Verstappen will have such a straightforward romp through the order this time, with Red Bull having been caught by McLaren and Mercedes in recent weeks.

McLaren took a 1-2 victory at least week's Hungarian Grand Prix on merit, although Red Bull is expecting to be stronger at Spa than at the Hungaroring.

Team-mate Sergio Perez is in the same boat as Verstappen, but has already taken his fifth power unit at the British Grand Prix when a disastrous qualifying session meant he was due to start from the rear of the field anyway.

Verstappen is currently also on his final turbocharger, battery, control electronics and electric motors, meaning he will likely take another grid drop further down the road.

Red Bull is set to revert the specification of its RB20 after introducing a barrage of upgrades in Budapest, as Spa is placing a much higher emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency than ultimate downforce generation.

"It was a big effort to bring this upgrade for this race," team boss Christian Horner said. "I think we've got more performance to bring from them and there are some positives from that.

"The car is a different specification again next weekend."

