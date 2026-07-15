Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here
Motorsport Jobs of the week
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1. Aston Martin F1 Team - Senior Producer - Silverstone
The Aston Martin F1 Team is looking for a Senior Producer.
Your responsibilities will be to lead the end-to-end production of video and photography content across marketing campaigns, social media, brand storytelling, partner activations and live events and to oversee onsite productions across race weekends, launches, factory shoots and hospitality environments.
Candidates will have proven experience as a Senior Producer within sport, entertainment, luxury or lifestyle brands.
2. Red Bull Racing - Transport Driver - Milton Keynes
Red Bull Racing has a vacancy for a Transport Driver.
Aspects of this role include safely delivering and collecting goods from the team’s network of suppliers, ensure the vehicle is well maintained and presented at all times and provide an airport transport service to both internal and external customers.
You must hold a valid UK driver licence (category B).
3. Formula One - Head of Creative Solutions - Biggin Hill
Join Formula One as the Head of Creative Solutions.
You will lead, inspire and unify the Creative Solutions team, creating a clear vision, identity and shared purpose and create strong partnerships between creative and commercial teams, ensuring clear alignment of objectives and priorities.
Successful candidates will have a proven track record of organisational design, process improvement and operational transformation.
4. Cadillac F1 Team - Paint Coordinator - Silverstone
The Cadillac F1 Team is recruiting a Paint Coordinator.
The responsibilities of this role are to raise, coordinate and ensure closure of internal orders for all the team’s painted car parts, be the central point of contact for all paint activities and plan and track the status of all paint orders and communicate timelines with production teams.
You will have proven experience of supplier-facing and cross-functional coordination experience with production teams.
Applications close on 17 July 2026.
5. Motion Applied - Technical Account Manager - Motorsport - Woking
Motion Applied has an opening for a Motorsport Technical Account Manager.
You will be driving engagement with prospective and existing clients, responding to requests for quotation and guiding marketing effort and technical selection.
The ideal candidate will have previous experience in a Business Development/Sales role within a technical industry and marketing experience with technology products.
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