Formula 1

Hamilton against F1 cars being fitted with aircon units

Seven-time world champion Hamilton feels FIA's plan to test aircons on F1 cars is unnecessary

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Lewis Hamilton is dismissive of FIA's plan to test a simplified air conditioning system in Formula 1 car cockpits to aid drivers in extreme heat, as he feels training alone should suffice.

Autosport exclusively revealed over the Hungarian Grand Prix how the governing body is set to trial the device it has developed in response to  drivers suffering last season’s Qatar race held in sweltering conditions.

The first test will take place on a single car during practice for the upcoming Dutch GP at Zandvoort, while further proof-of-concept experiments are planned at subsequent races.

If the system works successfully, Autosport understands the FIA will open up the design details to allow companies to build their own versions that F1 teams will have to buy and fit to their cars only when session conditions hit certain, so far undefined, temperature thresholds.

Hamilton was asked about the idea in the post-race press conference for last weekend’s race at Budapest, which rivalled the Imola and Austrian GPs for the hottest of the season so far – in terms of peak temperatures around 33°C in each of the contests.

Watch: Why Everyone was So Angry at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Analysis

When asked for his views on the proposed system, Hamilton, who had brought a handheld fan into the press conference room at the Hungaroring following his exertions to finish third behind winner Oscar Piastri and runner-up Lando Norris, replied: “Firstly, I didn't know that.

“And it's not needed. This is Formula 1. It's always been like this. It's tough in these conditions.

“We're highly-paid athletes. And you've got to train your arse off to make sure you can withstand the heat, ultimately.

“It's tough. It's not easy, especially when you go to places like Qatar and Singapore. But I don't think we need an AC unit in the car.”

The FIA’s aircon idea was developed as part of the governing body’s promise to avoid a repeat of the scenes witnessed when the fast, demanding Qatar track returned to the F1 calendar last year.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Its schedule-placing in early October meant even during its night-time track session settings temperatures for the race never dipped below 31°C.

This led to several drivers having suffering physical problems as they pushed on over the race’s 57-laps, with WilliamsLogan Sargeant withdrawing with heatstroke, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon vomiting in his helmet and Aston Martin racer Lance Stroll briefly passing out.

Previous article Exclusive: F1 floated idea of wildcard entries for rookie drivers
Next article Verstappen set for Belgian GP grid penalty for engine change

