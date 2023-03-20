Subscribe
Previous / Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix review Next / Video: Alonso's regained Saudi Arabian GP podium and Red Bull domination
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Verstappen: Saudi GP vibrations similar to Q2 driveshaft failure

Max Verstappen says the strange vibrations he encountered during Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix felt similar to when his Red Bull's driveshaft broke during qualifying.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Verstappen: Saudi GP vibrations similar to Q2 driveshaft failure

Verstappen started the Jeddah race from 15th after a driveshaft failure prevented him from setting a lap time in Q2.

Thanks to Red Bull's majestic pace and a well-timed safety car, the two-time world champion sliced through the field to take second behind team-mate Sergio Perez, who executed a perfect race to win from pole.

But the Dutchman survived another driveshaft scare in the second half on the race after he reported more "strange noises" coming from the rear.

"At one point, I picked up again these vibrations on the driveshaft, on the rear," Verstappen explained.

"The team couldn't see anything, but I'm fairly sure there was something odd going on with the balance since the vibration started to kick in."

When asked if it felt similar to when the driveshaft broke in qualifying, he said: "Yeah, but of course in qualifying it just went. It snapped.

"Luckily, it didn't do that but it started to have a similar effect on the feeling of driving and what you could hear."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, provisionally 3rd position

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, provisionally 3rd position

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team principal Christian Horner admitted his "heart sank" when Verstappen reported his potential driveshaft issue.

"I think the biggest point of concern for us during the grand prix was when Max radioed in with about 15 laps to go saying he heard a high-pitched noise at high speed," Horner said.

"So your heart immediately sinks, thinking about the driveshaft failure of yesterday.

"But checking all the data that we have here, everything that they could see back in Milton Keynes, all the parameters we had looked okay. And obviously, then they pushed on again. But an amazing recovery from 15th to second."

Verstappen's issue effectively ended any threat he may have wanted to pose to team-mate Perez, as Red Bull ordered both cars to temporarily manage their pace.

Once Red Bull was confident Verstappen's car was fine, it was too late for him to close the gap. Instead, he focused on grabbing the point for the fastest lap, which he took off Perez on the final lap of the race.

Read Also:

"At one point I did the calculations and I wouldn't have been able to close that gap to the end with only 10 laps left," Verstappen said. "So, at one point it's more important to just settle for second, not having an issue with the car."

Red Bull will continue to investigate its driveshaft before the next race in Melbourne, in two weeks' time.

"It's something that we need to understand," Horner added. "We'll take off all the parts. We just need to learn from it going forward, if there's a design tweak or not I don't know. But obviously, we've got four examples of it running in both our car and in the AlphaTauri."

Additional reporting by Jon Noble

shares
comments

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix review

Video: Alonso's regained Saudi Arabian GP podium and Red Bull domination
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty

Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty Alonso loses Saudi Arabia F1 podium after second time penalty

Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah

Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah Alonso: "Huge relief" Aston Martin could repeat Bahrain pace in Jeddah

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Latest news

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

F1 Formula 1

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025 FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.