Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: Saudi GP vibrations similar to Q2 driveshaft failure Next / Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Video

Video: Alonso's regained Saudi Arabian GP podium and Red Bull domination

How did Fernando Alonso keep third place despite the penalties? And why was Max Verstappen's incredible climb from 15th to second not enough to keep Red Bull happy?

Martyn Lee speaks to Matt Kew and Alex Kalinauckas to discuss all the top stories from Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as well as analyse the Alonso penalty saga with the FIA's confusing decisions.

shares
comments

Verstappen: Saudi GP vibrations similar to Q2 driveshaft failure

Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur

Latest news

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

F1 Formula 1

FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025 FIA launches F1 tyre supply tender from 2025

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia RNF unveils new-look for first MotoGP season with Aprilia

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico Evans explains why he lost second at WRC Rally Mexico

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.