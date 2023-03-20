Video: Alonso's regained Saudi Arabian GP podium and Red Bull domination
How did Fernando Alonso keep third place despite the penalties? And why was Max Verstappen's incredible climb from 15th to second not enough to keep Red Bull happy?
Martyn Lee speaks to Matt Kew and Alex Kalinauckas to discuss all the top stories from Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as well as analyse the Alonso penalty saga with the FIA's confusing decisions.
Verstappen: Saudi GP vibrations similar to Q2 driveshaft failure
Ferrari must not “bulls**t itself” over F1 form, says Vasseur
