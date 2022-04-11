Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Stroll questions "funny decisions" after penalty for weaving in Australian GP Next / Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 struggles

Max Verstappen says there is no “clear fix” for Red Bull’s early Formula 1 struggles in 2022 after retiring for the second time in three races in Australia on Sunday.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Andrew van Leeuwen
Verstappen was forced out of the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday with 20 laps remaining due to a fuel system issue, costing him a likely second-place finish.

Verstappen also failed to finish the season-opener in Bahrain last month due to a separate fuel pump problem, causing him to lose significant ground in the early title battle.

The Dutchman lies sixth in the standings with 25 points – all picked up with victory in Saudi Arabia - and is 46 points off runaway drivers’ championship leader Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen called the issues “unacceptable” after the race, and later explained to the written media in Melbourne that Red Bull had a “lot of things to work on”.

“First I'll go home, I'll talk to the team also when I'm back at home,” Verstappen said.

“We’ll try and forget today and wake up tomorrow and focus again on the coming races.

“But also, it doesn't look like there's a clear fix. So we need to work hard to try and improve our reliability.”

Verstappen had managed to battle Leclerc closely in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but struggled to put up any kind of fight to the Ferrari driver through the Australia weekend.

Leclerc took pole position by almost three-tenths of a second on Saturday at Albert Park, and controlled proceedings at the front despite two safety car restarts. He ultimately finished the race 20 seconds clear of Sergio Perez, who picked up second place for Red Bull after Verstappen’s DNF.

Before his retirement Max Verstappen was powerless against Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Verstappen explained that he had struggled throughout the weekend with the balance on his Red Bull RB18 car, making it hard to get close to Leclerc.

“Balance-wise, I'm struggling so much, it’s really hit and miss,” Verstappen said.

“And in the race we had terrible tyre deg. So you can see we're definitely not in the right window.

“I mean, it's still a second place. But if you want to fight for the title, we need to be ahead of Ferrari, and they are definitely on top of a lot of things much better than us.”

Read Also:

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner said after the race the team was “definitely out of the window” to battle Ferrari, putting the balance issues down to misjudging the track conditions and the tyre demands.

“What we saw on Friday was we thought the race was going to be rear limited,” Horner said.

“We could see quite a lot of graining on rear tyres, and I think a combination of perhaps a surface rubbering in and particularly the temperature today, it then was almost an inverse problem and having tried to counter the issues that we expected from Friday, we ended up with a car that was very front limited.

“That is why I believe we were out of the balance window with the cars. So that’s why we had a lot of graining, particularly on the medium tyre.

“On the hard tyre, it was actually not too bad. We never got to see Max’s ultimate pace.”

Autosport Plus
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in Autosport's driver ratings

Formula 1
18 h
How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Plus

How decisions Ferrari aced and Red Bull regretted led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
20 h
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Plus

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? STUART CODLING thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2022
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
