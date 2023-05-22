Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years
Max Verstappen says he never doubted that Red Bull would dethrone Mercedes in Formula 1 but admits he "learned a lot of patience" during his early years at the team.
Verstappen's meteoric rise in F1 took another trajectory when he won his first race with Red Bull in the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix as an 18-year-old, but further success was harder to come by in an era dominated by Mercedes.
The 2017 rules reset kept Mercedes at the front, with Ferrari becoming the Brackley team's most regular challenger while Red Bull's Renault engine deal turned sour and a 2019 gamble to partner with Honda didn't immediately pay off.
While Verstappen's mercurial talent allowed him to take sporadic wins, it took until the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix for the Dutchman to grab a maiden pole position, of which he has now amassed 22.
Red Bull finally started matching Mercedes in 2021 and then stole a march on the entire field with the 2022ground effect regulations, with Verstappen a firm favourite to take a third consecutive world title.
Looking back on Red Bull's leaner years, Verstappen says his five-year wait for title success with the Milton Keynes outfit has taught him to be patient.
When asked if he ever had doubts about the Red Bull project, he replied. "Not doubts, but you have to be patient.
"I think I learned a lot of patience over the years, but I always believed in the project because of how I saw people working, and how motivated they were to really get back on top.
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
"You cannot force it and just say, you know, we were the third best team at some point and say we need to win now. It's a process and then you get a few people in maybe different positions, you get a good group together.
Verstappen explained that once Red Bull's engine struggles with Renault were over, he started to feel the team "was heading into something" as Honda started producing more potent power units.
"At some point, it just clicked from one to the other year, you really made a jump forward," he added.
"Of course, afterwards it is easy to say: 'Yeah, I saw it coming, blah, blah.' You don't know, but I did trust the process we were in because I did feel that we were heading into something.
"We had a few years with engine deals falling apart and then it was just a bit of a struggle. Sometimes we had quite a decent package, but then lacked a bit of top speed. And that made it all very hard to really show the true potential.
"And then when Honda came along, again it was a bit of work in progress. But then after a year, I think we already became very competitive, and it was just great to see."
McLaren F1 team leaning on me more for car development, says Norris
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Horner: Verstappen used “damage” in Miami F1 first sector to overcome Perez
Horner: Verstappen used “damage” in Miami F1 first sector to overcome Perez Horner: Verstappen used “damage” in Miami F1 first sector to overcome Perez
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
Ferrari: Red Bull “giving up” qualifying speed to focus on F1 race pace
Ferrari: Red Bull “giving up” qualifying speed to focus on F1 race pace Ferrari: Red Bull “giving up” qualifying speed to focus on F1 race pace
Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere
Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere Forget DRS, Red Bull’s true F1 brilliance lies elsewhere
Latest news
Cost cap tweak opens door for Mercedes biofuel switch for F1 trucks
Cost cap tweak opens door for Mercedes biofuel switch for F1 trucks Cost cap tweak opens door for Mercedes biofuel switch for F1 trucks
Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn
Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn
Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic
Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic
Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult
Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle
The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.