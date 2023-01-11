Verstappen: Impossible for understeery F1 car to be fast
Max Verstappen has further outlined his early frustrations with the handling of Red Bull’s 2022 Formula 1 challenger, saying “a car cannot be fast with understeer”.
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom
OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress
OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival
Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments
It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue
With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed
OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook
Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends?
OPINION: As a poll by Autosport International reveals a series of surprise choices for visitors’ favourite motorsport memories from years gone by, it’s worth wondering which of the top moments from recent Formula 1 seasons might one day go down as truly great
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.