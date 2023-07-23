Subscribe
Previous / Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars' Next / McLaren insists Norris F1 Hungarian GP strategy call not a case of favouritism
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Verstappen: Hungary F1 qualifying balance issues helped race pace

Max Verstappen reckons that the imbalances he faced in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix yielded a much stronger Red Bull car in the Formula 1 race at the Hungaroring.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Having missed out on pole to Lewis Hamilton by just 0.003s, Verstappen complained after the session of his RB19 being "all over the shop" and struggled with a lack of feeling at the wheel.

Verstappen's fortunes in the race were not nearly as close run, as he secured a crushing victory in Hungary over Lando Norris with a 33.7-second advantage.

Reflecting on his race, Verstappen suggested that the difficulties preparing the car for qualifying actually yielded a better baseline for the race. He added that it was not intentional to sacrifice one-lap pace.

"We tried a few different things with the car in terms of set-up and qualifying, which probably worked very well for today," Verstappen explained, in response to a question from Autosport about his conflicting emotions over the set-up.

"But, I mean, we tried so many things throughout the whole weekend and it never worked on one lap.

"So it might have also been that we just didn't make our tyre work well over one lap because, uh, you know, in the race everything heats up and it runs hotter for a long period of time.

"You need probably a very different balance for that. And basically, yesterday I was understeering a lot. Today it's warmer, both ambient and track. So probably it all came to me anyway, and that's why I probably had such a nice balance today."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"It was one of those days where everything is just, you can put any tyre on," he added later. "We could have put a soft on as well at the end, and it could have been fine."

Asked to review his start when he nipped past Hamilton into the first corner to assume the lead, Verstappen said that he felt the car immediately bite as soon as he released the clutch, and had no wheelspin.

He hinted at his slightly slow getaway at the British Grand Prix two weeks prior, joking that it was nice to have a good start "for once".

"It was a pretty perfect day. It already started with the actual start where we had a good launch for once, and could look after our tyres quite well.

"Every stint, we just eked out a bit more of a gap, and the car was honestly really enjoyable to drive today.

Read Also:

"I think as soon as I released the clutch, it was immediately like, I felt like I had no wheel spin like I had at Silverstone.

"I got a good run. Then I knew of course I had the inside, so I knew that was going to be my corner in Turn 1, we braked quite late.

"But then I just did my thing through Turn 2 as well. And from there I could just build up the pace slowly."

shares
comments

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

McLaren insists Norris F1 Hungarian GP strategy call not a case of favouritism
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen streaks to victory, Red Bull claims 12th successive win

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen streaks to victory, Red Bull claims 12th successive win

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen streaks to victory, Red Bull claims 12th successive win F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen streaks to victory, Red Bull claims 12th successive win

AlphaTauri reveals extreme interpretation of F1 rear wing rules

AlphaTauri reveals extreme interpretation of F1 rear wing rules

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

AlphaTauri reveals extreme interpretation of F1 rear wing rules AlphaTauri reveals extreme interpretation of F1 rear wing rules

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage

Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage

What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole

What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole What GPS data reveals about the way Hamilton beat Verstappen to Hungary F1 pole

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Formula 1

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars' Wolff: Verstappen makes F1 rivals look 'like a field of F2 cars'

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Latest news

Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa

Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa

INDY IndyCar
Iowa II

Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa

2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?

F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts? F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe