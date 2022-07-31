Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Verstappen hopes Mercedes "do me a favour" in Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen believes his Hungarian Grand Prix will be “a bit tough” from 10th on the grid, but hopes Mercedes “do me a favour” against Formula 1 title rival Ferrari.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen hopes Mercedes "do me a favour" in Hungarian GP

An engine issue in Q3 prevented Verstappen from setting a fast lap time, resigning him to the fifth row for the start of Sunday’s race at the Hungaroring.

But chief title rival Charles Leclerc was not able to take full advantage, finishing only third in qualifying as George Russell scored a shock maiden pole position for Mercedes.

Asked if it was a nice surprise to see Russell on pole, Verstappen replied: “Well, they need to do me a favour tomorrow! That’s more important.”

“I was surprised to see it,” he added. “They were close, but I didn’t expect them to make that jump in Q3. It’s nice for me as well.”

Russell will be joined on the front row of the grid by Leclerc’s team-mate, Carlos Sainz, but the Ferrari drivers have already downplayed the possibility of using team orders to help Leclerc’s title hopes.

Verstappen had set the fastest time in Q2 before the engine issue resulted in a “painful” final session, and the Dutchman was “surprised” by his pace prior to the problem.

“All the guys and girls here and also back at the factory analysed a lot last night because we were not happy at all [after practice],” Verstappen said.

“We made some really positive changes, the car was a lot better to drive for me. We looked very competitive, even Q2, all the laps, even on a used tyre set, we were always there, very quick.

“I was looking forward to Q3, then of course the first lap didn’t go to plan. Then I knew the pace of the car is there. Unfortunately we couldn’t show it.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The Hungaroring is notoriously difficult for overtaking, leaving Verstappen braced for a hard race on Sunday as he tries to pick his way back up the order.

“It’s going to be a bit tough for me, but anything is possible,” Verstappen said.

“I think a lot of Sundays have shown that already this year, but around here it’s hard to pass.

“We’ll stay patient and see what happens.”

Verstappen’s 63-point buffer means he will still head into the summer break with a healthy lead regardless of Sunday’s result, but said he was not giving thought to the advantage offered by his points lead.

“I don't even think about the points too much, just disappointed these things happen,” Verstappen said.

“There are always weekends sometimes where you’re not the quickest or whatever, it’s natural or normal.

“But we actually had a really quick car today, then you have to maximise it and be up there, even if it’s one, two, three, not P10.”

How Aston Martin pulled off its shock Alonso F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Aston Martin pulled off its shock Alonso F1 deal

Fernando Alonso has delivered a few shocks in his Formula 1 career, but Monday morning’s announcement of his move to Aston Martin is up there among the biggest.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Review

Max Verstappen charged to victory at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid and despite a mid-race spin, as Ferrari’s strategy left Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz bemused once again.

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race

Fernando Alonso joins Aston Martin for 2023 F1 season on multi-year deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fernando Alonso joins Aston Martin for 2023 F1 season on multi-year deal

Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin on a multi-year starting from the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win Plus

Why Ferrari had the Hungary strategy shocker that helped Verstappen to an unlikely win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race

Formula 1
1 h
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
22 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
