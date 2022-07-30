Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Next / Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with tyres in Hungary F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Qualifying report

F1 Hungarian GP: Russell snatches first pole as Verstappen struggles

George Russell landed a remarkable first Formula 1 pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix over the Ferraris while Max Verstappen was taken out of contention by a power issue.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 Hungarian GP: Russell snatches first pole as Verstappen struggles

The Briton was an unlikely contender to top qualifying after the struggles for the Mercedes W13 all season, not least during both dry and wet running at the Hungaroring so far this weekend.

But despite not taking a fastest sector on his critical lap, his combined runs sailed him to the top over Carlos Sainz, who had the legs on his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

But it was a session to forget for Red Bull, with Verstappen only poised to line up 10th as Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q2.

The day-long downpour that was widely predicted held off to allow qualifying to take place as scheduled on Saturday afternoon in Budapest.

It was Sainz who ended the first part of the 12-minute Q3 run on top, his first flying lap placing him half a second clear of Russell after Leclerc had messed up straight away with a snap in his F1-75 at Turn 1 as he struggled with the tyres.

With Verstappen combatting understeer to run off track at Turn 2, he ended the first runout only seventh fastest.

Russell took his first F1 pole at the 73rd attempt, and Mercedes' first of 2022

Russell took his first F1 pole at the 73rd attempt, and Mercedes' first of 2022

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The 10 fastest cars then emerged with 3m40s to run, but Verstappen was soon complaining of no power aboard his RB18 - with cycling through sensor modes not enough to remedy the problem.

With the defending champion, who leads Leclerc in the standings by 63 points, out of the picture, Sainz cycled to the top with the fastest first sector of anyone (pipping Nicholas Latifi).

That gave the British GP polesitter the bragging rights initially as Leclerc slotted in 0.15s adrift, but then three personal best sectors at the death for Russell gave him an unlikely pole.

His 1m17.377s effort pipping Sainz’s 1m17.421s best, while Leclerc managed to keep ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris - the MCL36 impressing in dry qualifying and race simulations during FP2 on Friday.

Esteban Ocon managed to reversed the recent run of form to pip Fernando Alonso in the intra-team Alpine scrap, while Lewis Hamilton’s DRS failed to activate on his final lap to knock him to seventh.

Valtteri Bottas claimed eighth ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, as Verstappen had to make do with a 1m18.823s that left him 10ths and 1.5s adrift of the Mercedes benchmark.

Perez was the major casualty from Q2 in a strange session for the driver, his Red Bull being knocked out by a slender 0.05s courtesy of the late improvements from Ocon and Bottas.

Verstappen was only seventh after the first runs due to a Turn 2 mistake, then suffered engine issues on his final attempt

Verstappen was only seventh after the first runs due to a Turn 2 mistake, then suffered engine issues on his final attempt

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Mexican complained that Kevin Magnussen’s line through the Turn 3 left-hander had ultimately cost him a place inside the top 10.

Perez had his first lap in Q2 scrubbed off for exceeding track limits at Turn 5, but it seemed a marginal call as replays showed not all four wheels crossed fully over the white lines.

Seven minutes after the fact, the lap was therefore reinstated to put him eighth. The reports of spots of rain plus a dip in track temperatures might have kept him safe enough.

But as the showers held off, the late climbs from the Alfa Romeo and Alpine dropped Perez to 11th ahead of Zhou Guanyu and Magnussen.

The Dane aborted his final lap after missing his personal bests in sectors ones and two.

Lance Stroll, meanwhile, will start 14th ahead of the second Haas of Mick Schumacher.

Perez had already been at risk in 14th in Q1 as the chequered flag came out, but he was given respite when Pierre Gasly had his improved lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 5.

Sainz was second-quickest for Ferrari, narrowly missing out on pole

Sainz was second-quickest for Ferrari, narrowly missing out on pole

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

That dropped the AlphaTauri to 19th, with his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also eliminated in the first part of qualifying – the Japanese driver similarly crossing the white lines earlier in the session at the same protracted right-hand bend to have to start all over again.

With Tsunoda’s final, compliant effort not enough to progress as he landed 16th, Stroll had secured his slot in Q2 by 0.35s. Meanwhile, Alex Albon ran for 17th ahead of the hastily repaired Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel.

In the two-hour break between sessions, the German had helped his crew repair the AMR22 machine following his shunt into the barriers late in FP3 that resulted in a brief red flag.

The retiring four-time champion, who appeared to struggle for balance through the final corner, ultimately landed only 18th.

Nicholas Latifi, the unlikely pacesetter in a slippery final practice, might have progressed into the Q2 fight when yet again he mastered the first sector to set a purple run late on.

He combined this with a personal best sector two only to suffer a spike of oversteer in the final right-hander to cost him 0.7s and leave him last in qualifying - much to his frustration over team radio.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifying Results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'17.377  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'17.421 0.044
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'17.567 0.190
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'17.769 0.392
5 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'18.018 0.641
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'18.078 0.701
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'18.142 0.765
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.157 0.780
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'18.379 1.002
10 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'18.823 1.446
11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'18.516 1.139
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.573 1.196
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'18.825 1.448
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'19.137 1.760
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'19.202 1.825
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'19.240 1.863
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'19.256 1.879
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'19.273 1.896
19 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'19.527 2.150
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'19.570 2.193
View full results
shares
comments
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point
Previous article

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point
Next article

Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with tyres in Hungary F1 qualifying

Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with tyres in Hungary F1 qualifying
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes faster in race trim compared to pole lap Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Very shocked" if Mercedes faster in race trim compared to pole lap

Ferrari doesn't need team orders in Hungarian GP after Verstappen woes Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari doesn't need team orders in Hungarian GP after Verstappen woes

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

Latest news

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Hungarian GP commentary and updates

Live commentary and updates on the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place at the Hungaroring this weekend.

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez get fresh F1 Hungarian GP engines, pitlane start for Gasly

Red Bull has fitted fresh power units on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly starting from the pitlane for doing likewise.

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi felt like “most hated man in the world”, received death threats after Abu Dhabi

Ex-Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has revealed he received death threats and felt like “the most hated man in the world” after the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood Plus

How Red 5's 1992 F1 throwback wowed Goodwood

It's 30 years since Nigel Mansell clinched the 1992 Formula 1 world championship by finishing second to Ayrton Senna in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mansell in the era-defining but scary Williams FW14B was one of the best suited driver-car partnerships in F1 history, and MAURICE HAMILTON was there to witness them being reunited once more for a crowd-pleasing blast at the Festival of Speed

Formula 1
3 h
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Plus

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari Plus

The good fortune Red Bull needs to overthrow Hungary favourite Ferrari

In scorching hot conditions at the Hungaroring, Ferrari has a clear edge on the competition. But as witnessed already this season, the Scuderia hasn’t had things go its way and there are still plenty of factors which could open up opportunities for its Formula 1 rivals to strike at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm Plus

The complexities contributing to F1’s current bouncing storm

Why are some Formula 1 teams resisting solutions to a dangerous problem that could have long-term impacts on driver health? ALEX KALINAUCKAS investigates why 'porpoising' has become a toxic political issue, as well as a flummoxing technical one...

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2022
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Plus

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2022
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Plus

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Plus

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.