Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying Next / Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper US GP pole chance

By:

Max Verstappen wasn’t sure that he would snatch pole position from Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix after drizzle started falling on his final run.

Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper US GP pole chance

The Red Bull driver was locked in an ultra-tight fight with his F1 championship rival for the top spot throughout qualifying, with little separating them.

After the first runs in Q3, Red Bull held the advantage with Sergio Perez topping the times ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton.

But for the second runs, Hamilton went out first and managed to move to the top of the timesheets as he extracted more pace from his Mercedes.

Verstappen needed a supreme effort to respond but, with spots of rain arriving for the close of qualifying, he feared that he had missed the best window of track conditions.

“In Q3, my first lap wasn't amazing, but then in the final lap it also started spitting,” explained the Dutchman.

“[There was] a bit of drizzle in the last sector especially, so I wasn't sure if I was going to hang on to my time. But it was enough and, of course, to put the lap time in and be on pole position, and also to be P1 and P3 as a team, I think it was a very strong performance.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Perez had been in contention to grab his first F1 pole position but reckoned that he lost the opportunity to stay on top due to the rain.

“We were really close on that final lap,” said the Mexican. “I think we did a great job as a team. Unfortunately, my final attempt wasn't as good throughout the lap.

“I improved through the first sector quite a bit but I wasn't able to just keep it progressively. I think the rain was a bit too hard in the final sector, there were spots of rain. I lost a bit of grip in two corners and I could just see my delta going off.”

But despite the qualifying results setting up an intriguing grid for the race tomorrow, Perez reckoned the predictions of high tyre degradation meant that the fight for the win was wide open.

“I think the qualifying position is not too relevant,” he said. “I think tomorrow we're going to have a very long race. There will be a lot of degradation with these tyres, but I'm looking forward to it.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying

Previous article

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying

Next article

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing United States GP
Formula 1

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change United States GP
Formula 1

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton US GP FP2 wheel-to-wheel battle United States GP
Formula 1

Verstappen 'didn't really understand' Hamilton US GP FP2 wheel-to-wheel battle

Why Verstappen 'won't have nightmares' if he suffers F1 title defeat United States GP
Formula 1

Why Verstappen 'won't have nightmares' if he suffers F1 title defeat

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Horner: Mercedes struggles on engine reliability "very unusual" United States GP
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes struggles on engine reliability "very unusual"

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP United States GP
Formula 1

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Trending Today

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

Rossi “very proud” of brother Marini’s maiden MotoGP front row
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very proud” of brother Marini’s maiden MotoGP front row

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material Plus

Verstappen exclusive: How Red Bull’s ace has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
9 h
How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be another close contest

Formula 1
12 h
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Plus

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Plus

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Plus

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. On the 50th anniversary of his death, Autosport recalls the career of an F1 and sportscar ace gone before his time

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz Jr. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing

Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper US GP pole chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen feared late drizzle would scupper US GP pole chance

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.