All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Miami GP

Vasseur: Performance swing between Ferrari and McLaren just one tenth in F1

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur believes the performance swing between his team and rival McLaren is no bigger than a tenth of a second depending on the circuit.

Pablo Elizalde Erwin Jaeggi
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

The Maranello squad has generally been the stronger team in the first five races of the 2024 season, being the only non-Red Bull winner in the Australian GP thanks to Carlos Sainz's victory.
But McLaren's Lando Norris had the upper hand in the last race in China, where he was Max Verstappen's closest challenger to finish in second.
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sainz endured one of their weakest weekends of the year and finished a distant fourth and fifth in the race.
Asked if Ferrari had taken a step back compared to McLaren in China, Vasseur said the gap between the two teams will hinge on maximising car performance at each individual track, as he reckons there is little to choose between the two.
"I think it's a matter of a tenth or half a tenth," Vasseur said. "In Melbourne for example, after 60 laps we finished the race eight seconds in front. It's more a matter of extracting the best of what we have.
"And honestly, we are speaking about development. First, as a team, we have to get the best of what we have, and we didn't do the job this weekend on this. It's not that the situation is changing massively from one weekend to the other one.
"It can be a bit track-related, tarmac-related. I think it was very difficult to understand the tarmac [in China], also due to the format because we did a stint with soft on Friday morning and then we went to the race with medium and we didn't do the medium before, we did one lap in qualifying.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"It means that this kind of understanding of the situation, let's say or approach of the situation can make a difference at the end because we are speaking about one tenth, we are not speaking half a second," he added.
Vasseur says the tight group of cars chasing Verstappen means there has not been a "normal" weekend that allows him to have a clearer picture of which team is ahead.
The Frenchman insisted the smallest of details will make a difference, as he reckons China exemplified.
"There is no normal weekend. It's the beginning of the season, so we have the window that [on] the whole is very, very tight," he said.
"Perhaps Max sometimes is a bit faster. But we have a pack with six or seven cars in one tenth. That means that for details you can move from hero to zero.
Read Also:
"When you start from P9, the race is much more difficult because you have dirty air on the first laps, even if you are faster, but basically even if you are faster you struggle to overtake because if you don't have the big gap, you damage the tyre for the first 10 laps and then you are dead.
"I think it's really a matter of putting everything together. We didn't have a clean weekend on our side, but we made collectively too many mistakes.
"We know that in this group, if you don't do the perfect job you won't be in front."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hulkenberg's China sprint shows Haas "not completely out" of tyre issues
Next article McLaren Miami F1 upgrades "not as big" as major 2023 packages

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Pablo Elizalde
More from
Pablo Elizalde
Mooted F1 points system like "putting a plaster on a big cut" - Ocon

Mooted F1 points system like "putting a plaster on a big cut" - Ocon

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mooted F1 points system like "putting a plaster on a big cut" - Ocon
Haas disputes Magnussen's Chinese GP F1 penalty was "justifiable"

Haas disputes Magnussen's Chinese GP F1 penalty was "justifiable"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Haas disputes Magnussen's Chinese GP F1 penalty was "justifiable"
The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor

Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari announces HP as new F1 team title sponsor
Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for podium fight at F1 Chinese GP

Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for podium fight at F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for podium fight at F1 Chinese GP
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

INDY IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test

Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test
Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar

Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar

INDY IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar
MotoGP Jerez test: Di Giannantonio fastest, Yamaha unveils overhauled M1

MotoGP Jerez test: Di Giannantonio fastest, Yamaha unveils overhauled M1

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
MotoGP Jerez test: Di Giannantonio fastest, Yamaha unveils overhauled M1

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 
The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin

The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe