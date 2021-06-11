Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 News

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff

By:

Mercedes insists there is no temptation to pull resource off its 2022 Formula 1 car development, despite the recent struggles it has faced on track.

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff

The Brackley-based outfit has endured two difficult weekends in Monaco and Baku, with team boss Toto Wolff saying its recent performances have been "unacceptable" if it wants to beat Red Bull to the F1 titles.

But while the tricky situation means Mercedes will have to focus more deeply on its current troubles than it would ideally like, Wolff says that there will be no deviation from the way it has split resources between this year and next.

With F1 switching to an all-new car concept from next year, teams are well aware that they need to throw as much resource as they can on the 2022 challenger so they can hit the ground running when the campaign begins.

Many believe that if they fall behind at the start of the new era then it could take years to catch up.

Speaking after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Wolff said that while things were far from ideal for Mercedes right now, the team was committed to its split between 2021 and 2022 work.

"We already readjusted the plans for 2022," said Wolff. "And there's no way of making out of it.

"We will not change any decisions that we have taken, strategic decisions, just because we had two really bad race weekends.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG reacts to the screen in the garage

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG reacts to the screen in the garage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"We knew that these two racetracks are probably the worst for us. And I hope I'm right with that assessment.

"Let's see how the European races go now. But clearly these two were absolutely below the standards that we set ourselves and the expectations that we set ourselves."

But while Mercedes is clear that a push for this year must not be allowed to compromise next year's plans, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has urged his team to throw everything at this season.

He says that with nobody having a guarantee of success in 2022, it would be foolish to waste the opportunity of a full-on title assault this season, as BMW-Sauber did in 2008 with Robert Kubica.

"I think as long as we have a big chance of winning this championship, we shouldn't let it go," he said.

"It's of course difficult to say. This year is a bit tricky, but next year, we can win it. You never know. But when you have a chance this year, for sure, we will go for it."

shares
comments

Related video

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Previous article

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

58min
2
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

1d
3
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

2h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

19h
5
Formula 1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff

27min
Latest news
Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff
F1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff

27m
Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
F1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

58m
Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
F1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

2h
Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash
F1

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

19h
GP Racing Podcast: Our exclusive Sergio Perez interview for the June issue
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Our exclusive Sergio Perez interview for the June issue

19h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss
Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Hamilton: Positives can still be taken from Baku F1 pain Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Positives can still be taken from Baku F1 pain

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
22h
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Plus

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku Plus

The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021

Trending Today

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since taking his Red Bull seat

BMW to make Le Mans prototype return in 2023 with LMDh car
WEC WEC

BMW to make Le Mans prototype return in 2023 with LMDh car

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Latest news

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Two bad weekends won’t make Mercedes adjust 2022 F1 plans - Wolff

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine's F1 rivals flattered by street circuit run

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku F1 pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.