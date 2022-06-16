Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot Next / Will the FIA listen to F1 drivers over long-term health fears?
Formula 1 News

The tiny change that shows Mercedes is not only thinking of porpoising

While Mercedes is still chasing answers for the porpoising problem on its W13 Formula 1 car, it showed in Baku that it is not focused only on its key issue.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Matt Somerfield
The tiny change that shows Mercedes is not only thinking of porpoising

Although much of its work is on aerodynamic and mechanical improvements to tame the bouncing that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are suffering from, it has not made the mistake of throwing all its efforts behind that single issue.

Instead, it has made sure to keep up with as much regular development as it can to ensure that it is properly positioned to capitalise on things when it finally cures its chief problem.

That is why a glance at the configuration of its car at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix showed a new stay protruding from its mirror solution, something that appears tiny in the grand scheme of things but is evidence of the mindset Mercedes has adopted.

The new stay appeared for the first time below the Side Impact Structure (SIS) fairing that has housed the team's mirror solution this year.

Much like the German car manufacturer's use of the segmented stay arrangement on the upper surface of the SIS, which proved to be controversial when rival teams first saw them, the new surface is redundant from a support perspective. Instead, its intent is entirely aerodynamic.

Just like those segmented surfaces used to influence the airflow on the upper surface of the SIS, which are also a feature used by AlphaTauri, this new surface fits within the confines of the bounding boxes set out in the regulations.

This means that while there could be some debate about whether or not the stay is really necessary to act as a mirror support, it is fully legal within the wording of the F1 regulations.

The change is tiny and probably inconsequential from a performance point of view with so much of the W13's pace dependent on the porpoising problem, but the team is clear that it has to keep updating its car as much as possible right now.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, is returned to the garage

George Russell, Mercedes W13, is returned to the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked by Autosport about why Mercedes has produced something that seems so insignificant to the overall issues the team is facing, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said: "It is a very, very small change.

"But when you have a car that's difficult to work with and not quick enough, you don't want to hold all your bread and butter development work in the tunnel because that's just time lost.

"If you stop for a month, you'll be the equivalent to that behind, in terms of development, by the end of the year.

"So one of the challenges that we're facing now, which is really new to us in the last few years, is you're trying to solve some major problems, fundamental issues with the bouncing or the ride of the car, at the same time as making sure that you can keep putting performance on."

Shovlin concedes that even small car updates could end up playing a big role in the aerodynamic influence of its porpoising, but it still is ultimately better off keeping the developments rolling through.

"We are trying to avoid doing things that might confuse the picture," he added

"But then equally, we look at the parts and we think well, we can just put that on and we know that the effect will be a very small step in the right direction.

"Those kinds of bits are insignificant, but typical of the kinds of things we've got to keep doing to make sure that we're not stood still."

Ferrari tweaks

Ferrari F1-75 mirror

Ferrari F1-75 mirror

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes was not the only team to tweak its mirror design in Baku, with Ferrari also introducing changes for a small aerodynamic gain, following in the footsteps of many others on the grid who have a similar solution.

Rather than having a sinuous attachment point on the side of the cockpit transition (inset), there's now a vertical surface on top of the cockpit transition that the horizontal portion of the mirror stay intersects with.

However, it does it in a way that creates a fin to help guide the airflow.

shares
comments
Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Previous article

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Next article

Will the FIA listen to F1 drivers over long-term health fears?

Will the FIA listen to F1 drivers over long-term health fears?
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton is right: it's about action for the future, not giving the past a platform

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.