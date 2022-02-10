Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Aston Martin launch News

The key features of Aston Martin's 2022 F1 car

After a false start for Formula 1's launch season with a Haas livery and Red Bull show car, Aston Martin finally showed us a genuine 2022 challenger at its launch.

Matt Somerfield
By:

And while the car will clearly evolve fast for testing and the first races, so details on the AMR22 will change, there was enough on display to offer us some proper insight in to what we can expect from F1's new era.

The AMR22's front wing is four elements, which is the maximum possible under the new regulations.

Much like the Haas renders that we've already seen, Aston Martin has opted not to connect the mainplane to the nose section.

However, that's where the comparisons really end because the second element is much taller and almost artificially widens the nose tip where the two meet.

The uppermost flaps are a little squarer than the sinuous version that FOM's show car concept and Haas have presented. It appears both will be adjustable, with the adjuster mounted inboard, alongside the nose.

The nose itself is also much squarer than the rulemakers envisaged. There is a defined surface on the bridge of the nose and its sides, rather than the domed shape we've become accustomed to from the FOM renders and show car.

Meanwhile, from the side view, you can see the effort that's been made to make the nose as slender as possible, as it gradually tapers to meet with the chassis.

The most visually striking feature of the car is the sidepods, with a very small box-shaped inlet with bodywork that flares out to fill out some of the reference volume that's permissible in this area.

It means that the bodywork isn't as wide as we've seen in the Haas renders. But, unlike on the VF-22, the remainder of the bodywork remains high waisted to the rear of the car, rather than falling away abruptly as we've seen teams do over the past few seasons in order to follow the shape of the radiators and intercoolers within.

This is where the AMR22 holds some commonality with the FOM renders and show cars. But there is a much more aggressive approach, as the sheer size of the sidepod undercut shows.

On the top surface of the sidepod, we can also see that Aston Martin has taken the opportunity to run with cooling gills along the car's flank, which means that, at the rear of the car, the bodywork can taper into an extreme.

This not only results in an extremely narrow section in the coke bottle region, it also means we have the familiar engine cover bulges that were present on the car's predecessor, with the power unit's inlet plenums shrink-wrapped to the max.

Aston Martin is also the first to show a version of the 2022 car with DRS. Not only is the actuator on display, but also the shut lines and pivot points for the flap can be seen, which are inboard of the volute-shaped endplates.

The wing itself has some interesting geometrical design features too, whilst there also appears to be a slot in the rear quarter of the endplate, parallel with the tail lights that must still be embedded in the trailing edge of the endplate.

The AMR22's rear wing also features a double element beam wing, rather than the single element we saw in the Haas renders.

