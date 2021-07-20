Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP
Formula 1 News

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes Formula 1 team had arrived at the British Grand Prix in need of a good result after a recent run of Red Bull success.

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

And although the characteristics of Silverstone were going to help its chances, key to progress was a much talked about upgrade that had been in the pipeline for a while.

While Red Bull had been pretty aggressive by bringing regular smaller updates, Mercedes had been biding its time to bring something more major at once.

The upgrade focused on the central portion of the car and claws away at some of the aerodynamic issues raised by the 2021 regulation changes.

Rather than incrementally chipping away at these issues, as others have, Mercedes has faced them head-on with one all-encompassing upgrade package.

Here we take an in-depth look at all the changes.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The skyscraper deflector has been shortened, allowing all of the slats in the Venetian blind-like array to be extended forward, increasing their influence on the airflow.

The main skyscraper deflector has been split into two sections, removing the arc that had previously framed the sidepod's shoulder and instead offering two surfaces with which to create vortices.

The sidepod wing now features a design seen almost everywhere else on the grid, with an upward curving tip altering the course and vorticity of the airflow.

It's an interesting U-turn considering that it went down this route with a similar upgrade package for the Japanese Grand Prix in 2019 but reverted to the framed solution for 2020.

There's been numerous changes at this juncture, with not only the first wave in the 'wavy' floor arrangement softened.. The skyscraper deflector now connects to the floor across its entire width, while a third 'r' shaped vane has been deployed.

A dipped section in the floor scroll replaces the deeper wave, while the shape of the flap support has also been altered.

Having shorn the scrolled edge of the floor back, the aerodynamicists have filled that volume with a secondary flap.

The majority of the grid now have angled fins in this position between the sidepod and floor in some form or another, with Mercedes adding four fins to their arsenal, as they look to guide the airflow that's peeling off.

A little further downstream another four fins have been added too, their angle and shape slightly different from those ahead.

Red Bull continues to develop

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Having introduced new parts at nearly every race this season, Red Bull has a programme that leaves it drivers out of step, with Max Verstappen receiving the parts one race ahead of Sergio Perez.

It continued to press on with this formula for the British Grand Prix as a new solution found its way onto Max Verstappen's RB16B at Silverstone.

Mounted in the central portion of the floor was a new step-like winglet, complete with three tiers that are angled out toward the edge of the floor and undoubtedly provide flow assistance to the other aerodynamic surfaces trying to tease the airflow across and around the rear tyre.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP

Previous article

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

2 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

2 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

20 h
4
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

20 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

1 d
Latest news
Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP
F1

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP

1 h
Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
F1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

2 h
The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
F1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

2 h
10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix
F1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

20 h
Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
F1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

20 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

More
Matthew Somerfield
Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us 2022 F1 car unveil
Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off
Formula 1

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP French GP
Formula 1

F1’s flexi-wing controversy faces end game at French GP

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton British GP
Formula 1

F1, FIA and Mercedes condemn racist abuse aimed at Hamilton

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Trending Today

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains Hamilton blame for Verstappen collision

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021

Latest news

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris says slow pitstop cost him podium shot in British GP

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.