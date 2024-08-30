All Series
Formula 1 Italian GP

The “astonishing” speed data that explains Antonelli’s FP1 crash

Despite a hefty crash in Friday practice at Monza, Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli's performance has excited his bosses

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, crashes out in FP1

Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s spectacular 45G crash at Parabolica may not have been what Mercedes wanted, but his brief outing has actually served to further convince Mercedes about his brilliance.

In fact, digging into the data of his handful of laps and trying to get to the bottom of how he ended up losing control at the final corner of the Monza track has highlighted both his tremendous natural speed and his inexperience.

Rather than be worried that the session ended with a badly damaged W15, Mercedes engineers and senior management have taken huge encouragement from what they saw in the minutes prior to the off.

And the team's preliminary analysis of what caused the accident has prompted a bizarre conclusion that it was the result of Antonelli’s car and tyres not being able to take the speed that he was taking it to.

As Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “What he did, the car couldn’t take...”

Wolff is referring to Antonelli’s second flying lap of the session, having earlier put in a lap of 1m23.955s to briefly top the timesheets.

His second flying lap was on course to go even better – as he delivered a best personal first sector for himself, and then went purple in the second sector – before it all went wrong at Parabolica.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, walks away from his damaged car after a crash in FP1

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, walks away from his damaged car after a crash in FP1

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A closer look at the telemetry data highlights some fascinating details that Mercedes has picked up on. It shows where he proved to be so much faster than any other driver – as well as offering an explanation for how it all went wrong.

The key moments played out from Lesmo 2 on his final lap, where Antonelli swooped through at a pretty impressive speed.

His minimum speed through there was 184km/h – which is 7km/h faster than Max Verstappen managed on the fastest lap of the session.

Things are even more impressive through the Ascari Chicane, as Antonelli went through there at 190km/h – with Verstappen only managing 176km/h on his fastest lap.

Other front runners were a similar margin behind Antonelli on their fastest laps at the end of the session – Lewis Hamilton’s minimum speed was 177km/h, Charles Leclerc was 178km/h and Lando Norris 179km/h.

Read Also:

Comparing data from all the drivers at the end of the session – despite how much track improvement there had been – Antonelli’s speed through the Lesmo 2 exit and the first segment of Ascari early on was not surpassed by anyone.

But the tremendous speed that Antonelli took through both the Lesmos and Ascari was not without consequence – as it pushed his tyres beyond their limit.

This meant that as he exited Ascari, the rears in particular were overheating hugely. So, when he turned through Parabolica, the rear grip had basically gone – which explains why the car turned around so quickly on him.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

As Wolff later explained: “I guess he was just bitten. Everyone suffered from the temperature, especially rear temperatures around Ascari at these kinds of speeds – that is why the rear stepped out.”

Of course, some of Antonelli’s speed advantage through the corner can be explained by his inexperience of tyres – because he pushed too hard and that triggered the overheating that was behind his demise. Other more experienced drivers knew they had to manage their pace to be sure to keep the tyres alive.

But, if Mercedes wanted some evidence that Antonelli has the talent needed to push F1 machinery to its limit, then the squad got everything it wanted on Friday at Monza.

“We would rather have a problem in slowing him down than making him faster,” said Wolff. “What we have seen in one and a half laps is just astonishing.”

Antonelli was unavailable to speak to the media about his accident on Friday.

He cancelled his media commitments late on in the day after complaining of feeling dizzy, but participated in Formula 2 qualifying for his regular Prema team and finished 0.214s off Rodin pace-setter Zane Maloney in sixth.

