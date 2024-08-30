All Series
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lewis Hamilton topped the Friday practice times for Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

F1 began the Italian Grand Prix by welcoming Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes for his debut FP1 session, while at Williams Franco Colapinto has replaced Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the season. 

While the latter built his pace steadily, Antonelli got off to a flying start before losing control at the Parabolica and clattering the wall with a heavy 45G impact that brought out the red flags.

The repairs this necessitated to his car delayed George Russell's participation in the second session, which was headed by Hamilton by 0.003s over McLaren driver Lando Norris.

However Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff lent the 18-year-old widely tipped to replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton next year his support and revealed plans for him to return for FP1 in Mexico.

While Max Verstappen topped FP1 for Red Bull, he languished in 14th in the second session which was also halted following a crash for Haas driver Kevin Magnussen. World championship leader Verstappen had team-mate Sergio Perez for company in 15th. 

McLaren and Ferrari showed well across the day with their combined four drivers completing the top five behind Hamilton.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Italian GP starts at 4:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 31 August 2024
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Italian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Italian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 2:15pm BST Saturday 31 August 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Italian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Italian GP at 5:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4 
Start time: 5:30pm BST Saturday 31 August 2024

Will F1 Italian GP qualifying be on the radio? 

There is no radio coverage of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. However, for most other weekends, every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Monza?

Hot and sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Monza. The temperature is set to be 33 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with no chance of rain and low wind.

Italian Grand Prix FP2 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

1'20.738

   258.302
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.003

1'20.741

 0.003 258.292
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.103

1'20.841

 0.100 257.973
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.120

1'20.858

 0.017 257.918
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.154

1'20.892

 0.034 257.810
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.348

1'21.086

 0.194 257.193
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 25

+0.402

1'21.140

 0.054 257.022
8 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+0.562

1'21.300

 0.160 256.516
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.578

1'21.316

 0.016 256.466
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.625

1'21.363

 0.047 256.317
11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 25

+0.723

1'21.461

 0.098 256.009
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 11

+0.761

1'21.499

 0.038 255.890
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+0.854

1'21.592

 0.093 255.598
14 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+0.872

1'21.610

 0.018 255.542
15 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 14

+0.940

1'21.678

 0.068 255.329
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 20

+0.997

1'21.735

 0.057 255.151
17 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 20

+1.046

1'21.784

 0.049 254.998
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 23

+1.081

1'21.819

 0.035 254.889
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22

+1.129

1'21.867

 0.048 254.740
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 27

+1.485

1'22.223

 0.356 253.637
View full results  

Italian Grand Prix FP1 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 19

1'21.676

   255.335
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.228

1'21.904

 0.228 254.624
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.241

1'21.917

 0.013 254.584
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.450

1'22.126

 0.209 253.936
5 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+0.451

1'22.127

 0.001 253.933
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.523

1'22.199

 0.072 253.711
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.538

1'22.214

 0.015 253.664
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+0.544

1'22.220

 0.006 253.646
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.635

1'22.311

 0.091 253.365
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+0.639

1'22.315

 0.004 253.353
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 22

+0.896

1'22.572

 0.257 252.565
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 21

+0.929

1'22.605

 0.033 252.464
13 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 23

+1.038

1'22.714

 0.109 252.131
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+1.087

1'22.763

 0.049 251.982
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 22

+1.178

1'22.854

 0.091 251.705
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+1.188

1'22.864

 0.010 251.675
17 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.204

1'22.880

 0.016 251.626
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 21

+1.204

1'22.880

 0.000 251.626
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 23

+1.481

1'23.157

 0.277 250.788
20 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 5

+2.279

1'23.955

 0.798 248.404
View full results  

Sam Hall
