F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 began the Italian Grand Prix by welcoming Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes for his debut FP1 session, while at Williams Franco Colapinto has replaced Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the season.

While the latter built his pace steadily, Antonelli got off to a flying start before losing control at the Parabolica and clattering the wall with a heavy 45G impact that brought out the red flags.

The repairs this necessitated to his car delayed George Russell's participation in the second session, which was headed by Hamilton by 0.003s over McLaren driver Lando Norris.

However Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff lent the 18-year-old widely tipped to replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton next year his support and revealed plans for him to return for FP1 in Mexico.

While Max Verstappen topped FP1 for Red Bull, he languished in 14th in the second session which was also halted following a crash for Haas driver Kevin Magnussen. World championship leader Verstappen had team-mate Sergio Perez for company in 15th.

McLaren and Ferrari showed well across the day with their combined four drivers completing the top five behind Hamilton.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Italian GP starts at 4:00pm local time (3:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 31 August 2024

Start time: 4:00pm local time – 3:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Italian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Italian GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 2:15pm BST Saturday 31 August 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Italian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Italian GP at 5:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 5:30pm BST Saturday 31 August 2024

Will F1 Italian GP qualifying be on the radio?

There is no radio coverage of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. However, for most other weekends, every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Monza?

Hot and sunny conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Monza. The temperature is set to be 33 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with no chance of rain and low wind.

