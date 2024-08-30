All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Italian GP

Antonelli crashes early on Mercedes F1 debut in Italian GP FP1

Antonelli crashed out at the final corner after initially setting the early pace

Mark Mann-Bryans
Upd:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, climbs out of his damaged car after a crash in FP1

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, climbs out of his damaged car after a crash in FP1

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s long-awaited F1 debut with Mercedes lasted just 10 minutes before he crashed out of FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old was running in place of George Russell to gain his first experience behind the wheel in F1 but, having initially set the fastest lap of the session, he spun off at Parabolica and hit the wall.

With Antonelli expected as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes next season, it was an inauspicious start to the Italian teenager’s F1 journey.

After swearing and apologising over the team radio, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff consoled Antonelli, replying: “Kimi all good, all good Kimi.”

The session was red-flagged as a dejected Antonelli climbed out and trudged away, while the stricken Mercedes was taken back to the pit lane, with FP1 resuming after a 10-minute delay.

 

Mercedes confirmed after the crash that Antonelli was running with the updated floor for the session, but insisted there were spares that could be used, meaning there was as yet no impact on the weekend.

Russell will be back behind the wheel in FP2 should the car be fixed up in time by the Mercedes mechanics.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, chief communications officer Bradley Lord said:  "We're literally just getting the car back. It was a pretty hefty impact at high-speed corner.

"We'll assess the car and hopefully have it turned around for FP2.

"It's unfortunate it ended the way it did. But he was on the limit, pushing the limit from lap one, that's always good to see and it's all part of the learning curve." 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Williams chose Colapinto because Schumacher "isn't special"
Next article F1 Italian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 after Antonelli crash

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut

Formula 1
Italian GP
Wolff backs Antonelli after crash on Mercedes FP1 debut
Why Hamilton and Sainz are prepared for contrasting emotions at Monza

Why Hamilton and Sainz are prepared for contrasting emotions at Monza

Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Hamilton and Sainz are prepared for contrasting emotions at Monza
F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old school” Monza circuit

F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old school” Monza circuit

Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 drivers voice concerns over changes to “old school” Monza circuit
More from
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
The “astonishing” speed data that explains Antonelli’s FP1 crash

The “astonishing” speed data that explains Antonelli’s FP1 crash

Formula 1
Italian GP
The “astonishing” speed data that explains Antonelli’s FP1 crash
Hamilton: Important to remember Antonelli just 18 ahead of Italy FP1 debut

Hamilton: Important to remember Antonelli just 18 ahead of Italy FP1 debut

Formula 1
Italian GP
Hamilton: Important to remember Antonelli just 18 ahead of Italy FP1 debut
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Russell backs F1 rookie sprint race idea, Verstappen unconvinced

Russell backs F1 rookie sprint race idea, Verstappen unconvinced

Formula 1
Italian GP
Russell backs F1 rookie sprint race idea, Verstappen unconvinced
Mercedes to run back-to-back F1 floor test at Monza

Mercedes to run back-to-back F1 floor test at Monza

Formula 1
Italian GP
Mercedes to run back-to-back F1 floor test at Monza
Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Latest news

WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1

WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1

WEC WEC
COTA
WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title

Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title

INDY IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title
Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA

Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA

WEC WEC
COTA
Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe