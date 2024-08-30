Antonelli crashes early on Mercedes F1 debut in Italian GP FP1
Antonelli crashed out at the final corner after initially setting the early pace
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, climbs out of his damaged car after a crash in FP1
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s long-awaited F1 debut with Mercedes lasted just 10 minutes before he crashed out of FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.
The 18-year-old was running in place of George Russell to gain his first experience behind the wheel in F1 but, having initially set the fastest lap of the session, he spun off at Parabolica and hit the wall.
With Antonelli expected as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes next season, it was an inauspicious start to the Italian teenager’s F1 journey.
After swearing and apologising over the team radio, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff consoled Antonelli, replying: “Kimi all good, all good Kimi.”
The session was red-flagged as a dejected Antonelli climbed out and trudged away, while the stricken Mercedes was taken back to the pit lane, with FP1 resuming after a 10-minute delay.
Mercedes confirmed after the crash that Antonelli was running with the updated floor for the session, but insisted there were spares that could be used, meaning there was as yet no impact on the weekend.
Russell will be back behind the wheel in FP2 should the car be fixed up in time by the Mercedes mechanics.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1, chief communications officer Bradley Lord said: "We're literally just getting the car back. It was a pretty hefty impact at high-speed corner.
"We'll assess the car and hopefully have it turned around for FP2.
"It's unfortunate it ended the way it did. But he was on the limit, pushing the limit from lap one, that's always good to see and it's all part of the learning curve."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The “astonishing” speed data that explains Antonelli’s FP1 crash
Hamilton: Important to remember Antonelli just 18 ahead of Italy FP1 debut
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Russell backs F1 rookie sprint race idea, Verstappen unconvinced
Mercedes to run back-to-back F1 floor test at Monza
Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?
Latest news
WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title
Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA
Autosport Plus
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments