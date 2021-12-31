Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Next / Norris proud mental health honesty is helping others
Formula 1 News

Steiner: Haas crew "never gave up" in tough F1 2021

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Haas Formula 1 team boss Gunther Steiner says he's impressed with how his team "always kept fighting" and never gave up during a challenging 2021 season.

Steiner: Haas crew "never gave up" in tough F1 2021

After a disastrous 2020 season, Haas decided not to develop its car for 2021 and instead focus straight away on the all-new regulations for 2022.

That meant 2021, with two incoming rookie drivers in Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, was a write-off from the start as the Haas team continued to prop up the timesheets at most races.

While it gave Schumacher and Mazepin the breathing room to develop without significant pressure, it made the gruelling 22-race season extremely tough for the crew, putting in an enormous amount of work for next to no reward.

The Haas team is one of several outfits to see personnel leave due to the demanding schedule already, prompting Haas backer Dmitry Mazepin to suggest a bonus incentive scheme to keep staff motivated.

Despite the team's most challenging year so far - Haas being the only team not to score any points - team principal Steiner said he was impressed with how his crew never gave up and continued to try and extract the maximum out of the car.

"I'm quite impressed how the guys kept on going," Steiner said.

"Look at the results, in the end there was never a giving up, you know, we knew where we end up, but we always keep fighting. Even if you are a tenth behind, you try to make it half a tenth and that's thanks to the guys.

Haas F1 team members on the grid

Haas F1 team members on the grid

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"And they really kept on fighting because also there is, I would say, about 60% of the people which are here are here from the beginning of the team, so they know we can do it. And everybody wants to come back to go and get points again, fight in the midfield.

"I wouldn't say it was easy, but I've got a group of people around me close to me who know what we are doing, you know, keep always involved and everybody does his job to get their own people which work for them going. That is what you need to do."

Steiner said there was no sugar-coating within the Haas about how tough 2021 would end up being, and thinks the team has the right attitude to keep going into 2022.

"[There] is no point to go out there every race weekend and tell them how great everything will be because they don't believe you after a while, they are smart people, you know, they just need to see what you do in the back counts.," he explained.

"And we never gave up, nobody in the team gave up ever. So that is the most important, and that keeps the team going. I don't have to keep it going. It keeps it going with this attitude."

shares
comments
How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021
Previous article

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021
Next article

Norris proud mental health honesty is helping others

Norris proud mental health honesty is helping others
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Vettel: Schumacher did "incredible job" with poor Haas F1 car Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Schumacher did "incredible job" with poor Haas F1 car

Ricciardo didn't expect Piastri to dominate F2 like he did
FIA F2

Ricciardo didn't expect Piastri to dominate F2 like he did

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Haas F1 2022 car passes crash tests Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Haas F1 2022 car passes crash tests

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as F1 post-season testing ends in Abu Dhabi Post Season Testing
Formula 1

Shwartzman puts Haas on top as F1 post-season testing ends in Abu Dhabi

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Plus
Formula 1

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

Latest news

The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

Norris proud mental health honesty is helping others
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris proud mental health honesty is helping others

Steiner: Haas crew "never gave up" in tough F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Haas crew "never gave up" in tough F1 2021

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Plus

The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

This year Guanyu Zhou will become Formula 1’s first full-time Chinese driver, a potential hero who could galvanise grand prix racing in the world’s most populous nation. LUKE SMITH examines how Zhou beat several other candidates to the Alfa Romeo seat

Formula 1
3 h
How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Plus

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

The convivial blitz spirit of the COVID-ravaged 2020 Formula 1 season was replaced by an escalating war between the rivalling Mercedes and Red Bull squads in 2021. Drivers' and constructors' honours were shared after a controversial Abu Dhabi finale that was an unsatisfying conclusion to their year-long sparring match

Formula 1
21 h
Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa's year of F1 turmoil Plus

Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa's year of F1 turmoil

One driver allowed to quietly retire, another one fired in a blaze of rancour. An American buy-out that never happened. A title sponsor demanding an annual right of review. No wonder Alfa Romeo is looking to start 2022 from a clean sheet, says ROBERTO CHINCHERO

Formula 1
Dec 30, 2021
How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Plus

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Although it didn't win a race as McLaren did, Ferrari won out in their battle for third in the 2021 Formula 1 constructors' championship. Both former title-winning teams could look on the season as a year of positive steps back towards the front, but for the Italian squad its achievement was extra special after a disastrous 2020

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2021
The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop Plus

The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop

There were three rookies on the grid this year – and the going proved tricky for all of them. Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have faced their fair share of struggles in 2021, and all will be hoping to improve on this year's performances next season

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2021
How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021 Plus

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021

Already a rising star, Lando Norris stepped up another gear in 2021 to become one of Formula 1’s leading drivers. Becoming a regular podium finisher and taking his first pole, only the maiden win that escaped him in Sochi remains for the McLaren man, who recently sat down with Autosport to dissect his third season in F1

Formula 1
Dec 28, 2021
Why Alfa's ousted F1 driver can be "happy" despite losing his drive Plus

Why Alfa's ousted F1 driver can be "happy" despite losing his drive

Antonio Giovinazzi's Formula 1 career has reached a crossroads as the Italian heads out of the Alfa Romeo exit door for Formula E. While disappointed to have lost his drive to Guanyu Zhou after what he believes was his best of the three years he spent with the team, he's mostly glad to have reached the hallowed F1 grid at all...

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2021
The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Plus

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Direxiv’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid for 2008 looked to have big-money backing, big-name associations and a plan to give Lewis Hamilton his big break. But shrouded in mystery, it all fell apart, leaving those who were slated to be involved in the project bemused

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.