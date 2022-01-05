Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Ferrari expects "easy discussion" with Sainz over new F1 contract
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Spa reveals Eau Rouge and Raidillon run-off changes in latest update

By:

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has provided another update on its off-season revamp, showing a first glimpse of the expanded run-off areas at Eau Rouge and Raidillon.

Spa reveals Eau Rouge and Raidillon run-off changes in latest update

The venue of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix is using the off-season to overhaul its ageing facilities as part of an €80m, government-backed refurbishment.

The circuit broke ground in November on new run-off areas in several key corners, while also demolishing old grandstands and the Raidillon chalet in favour of new, more modern facilities.

The track's safety improvements are mainly aimed at obtaining a FIM Grade C licence, which is needed to host the returning Spa 24 Hours for motorbikes, which will be held in June this year.

But larger run-offs and new gravel traps are also set to benefit car racing in the wake of a series of serious accidents across Formula 2, W Series and the Spa 24 Hours across the past two years.

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

While gravel traps are being added to several corners, the run-off reworking of the Eau Rouge and Raidillon combination has drawn the most interest. Contrary to false rumours on social media, the original layout remains intact, but the tarmac run-off areas on both sides will be expanded.

Due to the difficult terrain, particularly on the right-hand side behind the endurance pit exit, enlarging the tarmac run-off is an elaborate project, but the works on the left-hand side of the track are proving to be even more extensive.

Late last year the iconic Raidillon chalet was demolished, making room for a new, covered grandstand with 4,600 seats as well as VIP boxes which is scheduled to be completed by April.

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

The track has previously shared several other key safety changes.

The old endurance grandstand across the pitlane has been levelled to be replaced by a new structure, which "is better integrated with its environment" according to the circuit.

La Source and Les Combes are some of the corners earmarked for gravel run-offs, with Turn 1's astroturf exit giving way to a gravel trap in an enlarged run-off area. At Les Combes and Malmedy the guardrails are being moved to provide space for a larger escape area and the tarmac will replaced by a gravel trap.

Finally, Blanchimont is also getting the same treatment with an enlarged run-off area, gravel traps and a new service road. The extremely fast left-hander has been the scenes of several scary accidents over the years and is now receiving updates to improve safety for both bikes and cars.

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress

Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari expects "easy discussion" with Sainz over new F1 contract
Previous article

Ferrari expects "easy discussion" with Sainz over new F1 contract
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Alpine "very encouraged" by 2021 F1 season progress
Formula 1

Alpine "very encouraged" by 2021 F1 season progress

Steiner: Haas crew "never gave up" in tough F1 2021
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas crew "never gave up" in tough F1 2021

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Spa reveals Eau Rouge and Raidillon run-off changes in latest update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa reveals Eau Rouge and Raidillon run-off changes in latest update

Ferrari expects "easy discussion" with Sainz over new F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari expects "easy discussion" with Sainz over new F1 contract

Aston Martin announces exit of F1 team principal Szafnauer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin announces exit of F1 team principal Szafnauer

Top 10 Red Bull F1 drivers ranked: Vettel, Verstappen, Perez and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Red Bull F1 drivers ranked: Vettel, Verstappen, Perez and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Plus

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
7 h
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Plus

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. MARK GALLAGHER ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat Plus

The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat

In one of the most exciting, closely contested F1 seasons for years, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix stood out as an ugly exception. PAT SYMONDS explains what is being done to avoid wet weather wreaking similar disruption in the future

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen Plus

The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Max Verstappen was one of the biggest stories of 2021. For the seven-time world champion it was only the latest occasion he has faced off against Dutch motorsport's most famous name, having taken on 2021 champion Verstappen's dad as an 11-year-old in an indoor kart race at Birmingham's NEC

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Plus

The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

This year Guanyu Zhou will become Formula 1’s first full-time Chinese driver, a potential hero who could galvanise grand prix racing in the world’s most populous nation. LUKE SMITH examines how Zhou beat several other candidates to the Alfa Romeo seat

Formula 1
Jan 1, 2022
How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Plus

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

The convivial blitz spirit of the COVID-ravaged 2020 Formula 1 season was replaced by an escalating war between the rivalling Mercedes and Red Bull squads in 2021. Drivers' and constructors' honours were shared after a controversial Abu Dhabi finale that was an unsatisfying conclusion to their year-long sparring match

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2021
Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa's year of F1 turmoil Plus

Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa's year of F1 turmoil

One driver allowed to quietly retire, another one fired in a blaze of rancour. An American buy-out that never happened. A title sponsor demanding an annual right of review. No wonder Alfa Romeo is looking to start 2022 from a clean sheet, says ROBERTO CHINCHERO

Formula 1
Dec 30, 2021
How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Plus

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Although it didn't win a race as McLaren did, Ferrari won out in their battle for third in the 2021 Formula 1 constructors' championship. Both former title-winning teams could look on the season as a year of positive steps back towards the front, but for the Italian squad its achievement was extra special after a disastrous 2020

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.