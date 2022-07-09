Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Vettel set for FIA stewards hearing over behaviour in drivers' meeting Next / Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Leclerc: Ferrari can't afford repeat of Sainz intra-team F1 battle

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari can't afford to repeat its intra-team sprint race battle with team-mate Carlos Sainz if it is to beat Max Verstappen in Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Leclerc: Ferrari can't afford repeat of Sainz intra-team F1 battle

Verstappen charged to victory in the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday after opening an early gap over the pursuing Leclerc and Sainz.

The Dutchman had been given extra breathing space to control his pace at the front after Leclerc and Sainz compromised their pace by an intense fight for second place in the early laps.

After a close battle between the pair at Turn 4 resulted in Sainz losing ground and the DRS, Leclerc was able to run in clear air in his pursuit of Verstappen.

But with Verstappen nearly three seconds up the road at that point, there was little hope of the Monegasque driver being able to overhaul his championship rival.

With tiny margins making a difference between the evenly-matched Red Bull and Ferrari, Leclerc was clear that losing time fighting Sainz and allowing Verstappen to escape could not happen again.

“I think tomorrow is going to be a long race, and tyre management will be quite a bit more important compared to today,” he said. “So probably tomorrow we cannot afford to do what we did today.”

But despite his clear irritation at losing time in the fight with Verstappen, Leclerc did not think that the time lost battling Sainz cost him the victory.

“Whether this was enough to get the win? I don't think so, because Max was also managing the tyres once he had the gap,” he said.

“So we'll never know what will have happened. But yeah, the work today. It's the way it is.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz played down the fight between himself and his team-mate, suggesting that ultimately they were contesting very little.

“I think today there was very little to gain or to lose by the fighting,” he said.

“We're talking about one point more one point less, because the sprint, there's not many points going on. And also Max looked very in control the whole race up front. So it's not like we lost out basically.”

Both drivers were clear that a decision about battling or not was down to team principal Mattia Binotto.

Asked about the needs for clear battle lines, Leclerc said: “Yeah, I don't know for the rules of engagement. Obviously we are we are not the one to decide. It will be more Mattia.”

Sainz added: “Mattia will decide and the team, but it's not like we lost a lot and it didn't look like Max was panicking too much upfront with the pace.

“But yeah, we need to make sure we stay closer at the beginning of the stint and we are closer at the end of the stint. I think this is what we need to try and do tomorrow.”

shares
comments
Vettel set for FIA stewards hearing over behaviour in drivers' meeting
Previous article

Vettel set for FIA stewards hearing over behaviour in drivers' meeting
Next article

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022 Austrian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022

'Disappearing' skid blocks a part of F1's flexi floor tricks Austrian GP
Formula 1

'Disappearing' skid blocks a part of F1's flexi floor tricks

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run British GP Plus
Formula 1

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

More
Carlos Sainz Sr
Autosport readers choose the greatest WRC drivers in history Rally Portugal
WRC

Autosport readers choose the greatest WRC drivers in history

Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape
Extreme E

Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape

Dakar 2022, Stage 3: Sainz scores first win for electric Audi Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 3: Sainz scores first win for electric Audi

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone Austrian GP
Formula 1

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone

Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following recent Ferrari F1 disaster Austrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following recent Ferrari F1 disaster

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine British GP Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

Latest news

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "paid the price" for FIA not policing F1 track limits correctly

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull returns AlphaTauri endplate found in Verstappen’s F1 car

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes "slowly but surely" on way to F1 win in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
4 h
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
18 h
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.