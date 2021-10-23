Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers Next / How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Sargeant's future "looking difficult" before Williams F1 Academy signing

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Logan Sargeant says his continued participation on the Formula 1 single seater ladder was “looking difficult” before he signed up to join Williams’ Driver Academy.  

Sargeant's future "looking difficult" before Williams F1 Academy signing

The 20-year-old American finished third in last year’s FIA Formula 3 championship, driving for Prema Racing, but was unable to move up to F2 for 2021 due to a lack of budget. 

That meant he returned to the third-tier series for this season, where he eventually finished seventh for Charouz Racing System with a single win at Sochi. 

Sargeant, who also made select sportscar racing appearances in LMP2 and GT3 machinery in 2021 alongside his F3 programme with TF Sport and Iron Lynx, had been due to take part in an IndyCar test with AJ Foyt on Monday, but it was cancelled on Thursday – one day before his Williams deal was announced.

When discussing his future career with select media including Autosport at the US Grand Prix at Austin this weekend, Sargeant said he “know[s] what I’m doing next year but I can’t say anything on what I’m doing just yet,” although he did allude to it being “connected” to his Williams Academy berth. 

Autosport understands that Sargeant is now set to finally graduate to Formula 2 for 2022 and the 20-year-old suggested that without his new place with Williams, making further steps in single seaters had been “looking difficult”.  

Sargeant added: “Luckily in the previous years before the budgets really ramp up, I had some family money that I was able to help get me there – also a few personal sponsors.  

“I was fortunate to have that help and support from my family, but once the budget gets super, super high, it becomes difficult for anyone.” 

Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System

Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

Williams has said that Sargeant’s new position means he will be used to “conduct simulator work and help with car development as part of a long-term agreement, becoming fully immersed into the team both trackside and at the factory in Grove”.  

The move marks Sargeant’s first affiliation with an F1 team and he said, “my priority [now] is just to work with Williams” and “get immersed there”.  

He added: “I’m just going to use all the assets, learn as much as I can and help them in whatever way I can as well.”  

Sargeant has impressed observers throughout his junior career, with results including third place in the 2017 British Formula 4 championship and third at the Macau Grand Prix with Carlin two years later.  

He is managed by the Infinity group that also manages current Williams F1 driver George Russell. 

shares
comments

Related video

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

Previous article

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

Next article

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull
Load comments
More
Megan White
W Series US: Chadwick tops second practice cut short by red flag COTA
W Series

W Series US: Chadwick tops second practice cut short by red flag

W Series US: Chadwick tops FP1 at season-finale double header COTA
W Series

W Series US: Chadwick tops FP1 at season-finale double header

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus
W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

More
Logan Sargeant
Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz
FIA F3

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz

F3 ace Sargeant eyes sportscar switch
FIA F3

F3 ace Sargeant eyes sportscar switch

Williams More
Williams
Latifi will miss Russell as reference at Williams F1 in 2022
Formula 1

Latifi will miss Russell as reference at Williams F1 in 2022

Capito: F1 teams shouldn't wait for FIA on carbon footprint reduction
Formula 1

Capito: F1 teams shouldn't wait for FIA on carbon footprint reduction

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus
Formula 1

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

Trending Today

Horner: Mercedes struggles on engine reliability "very unusual"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes struggles on engine reliability "very unusual"

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 United States GP – how to watch, session timings and more

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest

Formula 1
18m
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Plus

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
21 h
Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed? Plus

Can Whitmarsh appointment help Aston succeed where its F1 rivals failed?

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is determined to make the group a billion-dollar business. MARK GALLAGHER analyses his latest play – bringing former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh into the fold

Formula 1
23 h
Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner Plus

Remembering Switzerland’s first F1 winner

Stepping up to F1 in 1962, Jo Siffert shone with Rob Walker Racing Team and BRM before his career was abruptly ended in a fatal crash at Brands Hatch in 1971. Kevin Turner looked back at the life of Switzerland's first F1 winner on the 50th anniversary of his death

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Plus

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Plus

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz Jr. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Plus

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Autosport's technical consultant

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Plus

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding  into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? STUART CODLING talks to the man in charge

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021

Latest news

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

Sargeant's future "looking difficult" before Williams F1 Academy signing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sargeant's future "looking difficult" before Williams F1 Academy signing

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fittipaldi says 2022 F1 calendar is "too much" for drivers

Hamilton: F1's US popularity enjoying "steepest rise" amid Liberty push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's US popularity enjoying "steepest rise" amid Liberty push

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.