Sargeant handed F1 test debut with Williams in Abu Dhabi

Sargeant, 20, linked up with Williams’ young driver academy in October, and made his Formula 2 debut in Jeddah last weekend with HWA.

The American youngster has now been confirmed for the end-of-season running in Abu Dhabi, which will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Teams are permitted to conduct running with their current cars using rookie drivers over both days in Abu Dhabi. Sargeant will test for Williams on Tuesday.

"I can’t wait for my first run in a Formula 1 car and want to thank the team for trusting me with this amazing opportunity,” said Sargeant.

“I’ve been spending time in the factory at Grove and getting to grips with the simulator, which has helped me get an initial feel for the characteristics of the FW43B, but to be able to get out on track will be an incredible experience and one that I won’t forget.

“I’ll be going into the test looking to perform the best I can and to learn as much as possible from the team.”

Logan Sargeant, HWA Racelab Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Recently-appointed Williams sporting director Sven Smeets added: “I’m very much looking forward to seeing Logan in the FW43B and I’m pleased that Williams can provide him with his first outing in Formula 1 machinery; I’m sure it will be a very special moment for him.

“Whilst we won’t be running a ‘mule car’ using the 18-inch Pirelli tyres, the test will still be beneficial for the team. It will also be an incredibly valuable opportunity for Logan to fully understand how we operate trackside.

“I know that having such an immersive experience will only build upon his evident skill and allows the team to continue to support his development whilst capitalising on his talent.”

Sargeant admitted upon joining Williams that his future in racing was looking “very difficult” before linking up with the academy, having lacked the budget to move up from F3 to F2 in 2021 as hoped.

It meant Sargeant spent another year racing in F3, where he finished seventh in the championship for Charouz, scoring one race win in Sochi.