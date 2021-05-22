Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc's gearbox despite Monaco GP pole Next / Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on F1 gearbox inspection
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Sainz "not happy at all" to lose F1 Monaco GP pole opportunity

By:

Carlos Sainz Jr feels he could have beaten Ferrari Formula 1 team mate Charles Leclerc to pole in Monaco had Q3 not come to a premature end.

Leclerc was fastest when he crashed heavily at the exit of the Swimming Pool, bringing out the red flag and ending the final lap efforts of his main rivals, including Sainz.

The Spaniard thus had to settle for fourth place, having shown impressive pace all afternoon and believed before the session that he could take pole.

“Very disappointed to be honest,” said Sainz.

“It's a difficult thing to accept, to digest, and it's not like every day of your life you have the opportunity to put it on pole in Monaco because today I definitely had the pace to do so.

“And you don't even get the chance to do it, due to the circumstances. So you can imagine that today is a very frustrating day for me.”

Asked how fast his final lap would have been, Sainz insisted that he could have earned pole, despite losing time behind Sergio Perez at the start of the lap.

“Well, first of all run one I lost two or three tenths in the last sector compared to my best lap, so I knew a 1m10.2 or 10.1 with track evolution was there to be had.

"I had a lot of traffic in run two at the beginning of the lap, I had Perez into Turn 1 that didn't get out of the way, and I already lost a tenth.

“But then I was coming very quick, I was recovering that lap time, and I knew I had all that lap time to come in the last sector, but it was out of Turn 13 that I saw the yellow flag, and I had to abort. I've been on it all weekend, I've been having the pace to win, to put it on pole.

“I'm starting fourth, so it's not even not even close to that. I went into quali thinking that a pole position and a win could be possible this weekend, and now I'm lining up fourth, which is very far away from where I think I could have been.”

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz added that he was not frustrated that his own team mate had crashed and triggered the red flag that stopped the session.

“I cannot be angry with Charles. We are all here at the limit, we are all pushing these cars like you cannot imagine, we are brushing walls in pretty much every single corner. It's the fastest cars in history, and these things can happen.

“I'm just very upset with life, or the circumstances right now, that haven't given me the opportunity when for the first time that I fight for pole in my life, around Monaco, for Ferrari, I didn't even get the chance to do the lap.”

Despite his obvious disappointment Sainz conceded that his overall performance thus far this weekend had been positive.

“I'm sure when I digest this weekend and I look back at it, my brain will be much more happy.

"I mean, [it's] my fifth race with the team, around Monaco, a high confidence track, and I've been pushing one of the fastest guys I've ever driven against, which is Charles, all weekend I've been pushing him hard, and I think a lot of points during the weekend I've been quicker.

“So to have that feeling with a car so early in the season in such a difficult track is something to be proud, because it's not like the other new drivers to teams are doing that well around here.

"I have to be happy, but my brain right now is not happy at all, because at least top two for the team today was possible."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr.
Teams Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

