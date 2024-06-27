All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Sainz learning to trust 'very few' people in F1 paddock over 2025 talks

Ferrari driver Sainz is still considering his options over his Formula 1 future in 2025

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz reckons talks with other teams over his future have taught him how "tough" Formula 1's landscape can be, and to trust 'very few' people in the paddock.

Although Sainz stated at the Barcelona round that he hoped to have a resolution on his F1 future 'very soon', he noted that a triple-header was not the time to exercise clarity of thought about his movements for 2025.

He says that in taking his time, he has been able to learn a lot more about the other teams on the grid, with regard to their future plans and the current situation at each one.

The Spaniard has spent a long period of time being linked with Sauber and Williams, although Alpine is understood to have tabled a late offer.

Conversely, he felt that it was often difficult to believe certain standpoints within negotiations over his future, adding that there were few people in the paddock that he was able to fully trust.

"First of all, the situation that I've been in this year has made me learn a lot about Formula 1 in general," Sainz explained.

"By talking to teams it has kind of shown me how tough this sport is and how little sometimes you have to believe what people say at the beginning of negotiations, conversations, and mainly people.

"Also to trust very little people in the paddock because it's really a very political sport.

"There's a lot of things like this involved, and it's made me understand it's a very tough sport in that sense and understand a better picture of Formula 1 without going too much into detail.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Ferrari

"Apart from the other teams, obviously I've learned a lot in which position they are in and the teams that I am potentially moving to next year, I've obviously dug in a lot into the state that they are and the situation that there is.

"And yeah, it's also made me have probably a better understanding of how Formula 1 each team is and where they are."

He added that it was difficult not to get carried away with recent results among some of his options, and stated that this was something that he was trying not to do as he maps out his future in the championship.

Instead, he wishes to maintain a level of objectivity over a team's future plans and try to focus on the longer-term projects being offered to him.

"I'm doing the exercise within myself and my team to really try to avoid looking at each race performance of each team and just focus on the project and the feeling that I get by talking to each team and obviously looking at the contracts.

"I agree, it's not easy because sometimes you, the competitive spirit, you just try and see who is faster, but I don't think the last race of each team is also a representative point of where they're going to be in the next couple of years."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Williams announces raft of new F1 technical department hires
Next article Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Alpine retains Gasly on new multi-year F1 deal

Alpine retains Gasly on new multi-year F1 deal

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alpine retains Gasly on new multi-year F1 deal
Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap F1 Spanish GP pass on Norris

Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap F1 Spanish GP pass on Norris

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Verstappen "would have been second" without first-lap F1 Spanish GP pass on Norris
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz expects more competitive Ferrari F1 car for Austrian GP

Sainz expects more competitive Ferrari F1 car for Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Sainz expects more competitive Ferrari F1 car for Austrian GP
Exclusive: Alpine in late bid for Sainz as F1 talks ramp up

Exclusive: Alpine in late bid for Sainz as F1 talks ramp up

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Exclusive: Alpine in late bid for Sainz as F1 talks ramp up
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should all be trying to sign Sainz for 2025
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
The new Ferrari F1 upgrades overshadowed by its old bouncing problems

The new Ferrari F1 upgrades overshadowed by its old bouncing problems

Formula 1
Spanish GP
The new Ferrari F1 upgrades overshadowed by its old bouncing problems
Leclerc "didn't understand the point" of Sainz's early F1 Spanish GP attack

Leclerc "didn't understand the point" of Sainz's early F1 Spanish GP attack

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Leclerc "didn't understand the point" of Sainz's early F1 Spanish GP attack
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Latest news

The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend

The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend

Plus
Plus
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Spa
The Spa 24 Hours at 100: The milestone moments that shaped a legend
Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying

Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying
How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender

How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender

F2 FIA F2
Spielberg
How F2 is 'playing to strengths' of surprise title contender
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe