Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes Belgian GP pole Next / Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has urged the Scuderia to "keep digging" for answers on why Red Bull is so much quicker after being outclassed in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

By:
Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap

Sainz took pole in qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps after finishing second to Max Verstappen in Q3, who is set to start from the rear of the grid as one of seven drivers penalised for engine changes.

The Spaniard's enthusiasm on his second career F1 pole was damped by the huge 0.632s gap to Verstappen as Red Bull looked dominant throughout the Belgian GP weekend, the first race after the summer break.

Sainz has urged Ferrari to find answers as to why it appears to have lost any one-lap advantage it had at various tracks before the summer.

"Happy to be starting on pole obviously," Sainz said. "Not so happy to see the gap to Max this weekend and the gap that Red Bull has on us.

"We need to keep digging to see why Red Bull is so fast around this track.

"But to start from pole is a good place to start and we will try and win from there tomorrow."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Despite a "messy" final run in Q3, Sainz still managed to beat the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez in what was effectively the battle for net pole, although Red Bull's apparent pace advantage still has Sainz worried about the Mexican's challenge tomorrow.

"My Q3 run one was cleaner," he said. "The out lap was a bit of a mess playing with the tows, see who wanted to lead, in the end I had to lead and I had no tow and I had to take the lead there.

"In general, it was a bit of a mess and the first lap was good enough for P2, which I knew was going give me the pole.

"But yet still a bit puzzled to see this big gap to Max and to see the big gap to Red Bull, which makes me wonder what's going to happen tomorrow in the race because I think our race pace is a bit better than our quali pace.

"But there's definitely something there to find."

shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes Belgian GP pole
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes Belgian GP pole
Next article

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"
More
Filip Cleeren
Russell: Verstappen can comfortably win Belgian GP from 15th Belgian GP
Formula 1

Russell: Verstappen can comfortably win Belgian GP from 15th

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options Belgian GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return

Williams believes a “cheap upgrade” for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix weekend helped Alex Albon land the best grid position since his return to Formula 1.

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Wolff question’s Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff question’s Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned the wisdom of Oscar Piastri’s now infamous tweet in response to Alpine’s announcement that he would drive for the Formula 1 team in 2023.

Verstappen: Spa track changes will create "more cautious" Belgian GP start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Spa track changes will create "more cautious" Belgian GP start

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen believes modifications made to the Spa circuit will create a “more cautious” start to Formula 1’s 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
24m
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
22 h
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.