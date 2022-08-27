Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"
Max Verstappen thinks it will be a "shame" if he doesn’t end up on the podium for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix, despite being set to start from 15th on the grid.
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row
With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?
As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race
Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised
Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails
A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection
After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman
Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term
Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far