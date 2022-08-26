Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / McLaren goes aggressive on Spa F1 upgrades in straightline speed push Next / Russell to try new Mercedes F1 floor as porpoising questions remain
Formula 1 News

Verstappen to join F1 title rival Leclerc at back of Belgian GP grid

Max Verstappen will join Formula 1 title rival Charles Leclerc at the back of the grid for the Belgian Grand Prix after power unit changes.

Luke Smith
By:
Verstappen to join F1 title rival Leclerc at back of Belgian GP grid

Verstappen said on Thursday at Spa that the leading teams would need to take power unit penalties at some point in the second half of the season due to changes, hinting at a future penalty.

Red Bull has decided to change all the elements on Verstappen’s power unit, giving him a fresh engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics.

It means Verstappen will join Leclerc at the rear of the field as Ferrari is set to fit a fifth fresh power unit of the season as well as a new gearbox.

As of the start of FP1, the team has only confirmed a change for an MGU-K and energy store, with the further changes set to follow.

It leaves both F1 title protagonists set to fight their way up on the order at one of the best tracks for overtaking, as well as aiding their chances of making it to the end of the year without further penalties.

Leclerc trails Verstappen by 80 points at the top of the drivers’ championship with nine races remaining, and admitted on Thursday it would be “very difficult” to claw his way back in the title battle.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Leclerc and Verstappen will be joined at the back of the field by Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas whose fresh power unit elements are also set to trigger penalties.

Read Also:

Norris and Ocon have both taken fresh engines, turbochargers, control electronics and MGU-Hs, while Ocon also has a new MGU-K and energy store on his power unit.

Alfa Romeo’s Bottas has taken a fresh engine, MGU-H and turbocharger, as well as a new gearbox that bumps him to the back. Haas driver Mick Schumacher also faces a grid drop for taking a new control electronics and gearbox.

Formal confirmation of the penalties is set to follow from the FIA later today.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren goes aggressive on Spa F1 upgrades in straightline speed push
Previous article

McLaren goes aggressive on Spa F1 upgrades in straightline speed push
Next article

Russell to try new Mercedes F1 floor as porpoising questions remain

Russell to try new Mercedes F1 floor as porpoising questions remain
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Start of Belgian F1 GP qualifying delayed due to barrier repairs Belgian GP
Formula 1

Start of Belgian F1 GP qualifying delayed due to barrier repairs

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA clarifies Leclerc back of grid F1 penalty after possible loophole

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Not finishing on Belgian GP podium will be a "shame"

Max Verstappen thinks it will be a "shame" if he doesn’t end up on the podium for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix, despite being set to start from 15th on the grid.

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari F1 must "keep digging" for answers to Red Bull gap

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has urged the Scuderia to "keep digging" for answers on why Red Bull is so much quicker after being outclassed in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes Belgian GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes Belgian GP pole

Carlos Sainz took pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the 14th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, despite Red Bull’s Max Verstappen setting the fastest time in qualifying.

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops qualifying, Sainz inherits pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops qualifying, Sainz inherits pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated qualifying for Formula 1’s 2022 Belgian Grand Prix but grid penalties mean Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will line up on pole position.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
7 h
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
20 h
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.