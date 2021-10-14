Tickets Subscribe
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages
Formula 1 News

Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong Turkey form

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Carlos Sainz Jr says he "wouldn't change the decision" to take a new Ferrari power unit in Formula 1's Turkish Grand Prix despite his team's competitive showing.

Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong Turkey form

After Charles Leclerc took a new engine in Russia, which included the latest update of Ferrari's hybrid system, it was Sainz' turn last weekend to move to his fourth power unit of 2021 and thus take a grid penalty.

But when the Spaniard saw how quick Leclerc was on Friday during low- fuel runs, he admitted feeling "a bit of a regret" that he wouldn't be able to fight for a podium like his team-mate.

Leclerc led spells of Sunday's wet race, conceding third place to Sergio Perez but keeping Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at bay for fourth.

From the back of the grid Sainz moved up to eighth, just four seconds behind Lando Norris' McLaren, the team Ferrari is fighting with for third in the constructors' championship.

PLUS: Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Despite losing what appears to have been a massive opportunity to strike back against McLaren, Sainz said he stands by the team's decision to take the grid penalty in Istanbul.

"No, I wouldn't change the decision, I think it was the perfect race to take the penalty to then do a comeback," he explained.

"Of course, without the penalty with the old engine I would have been able to start more up front, but in a long season you need to put everything into perspective and this is a development that is giving us a bit of performance.

"So, I think the decision is taken correctly and we put it in as soon as we can, and it has given me also today the opportunity to make it back through the field.

"As you saw today I could overtake and this is also thanks to the good job that everyone is doing in Maranello with the new power unit."

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, George Russell, Williams FW43B, and Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, George Russell, Williams FW43B, and Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

While Ferrari explained its engine upgrade was more aimed at 2022, it still delivered performance on the short term as team boss Binotto argued Leclerc would have started further back than fourth if he had been using Maranello's old specification.

"If I look behind [Charles], it was very close, and I'm pretty sure that a couple of positions would have been lost without that specification," said Binotto, who sat out the Turkish Grand Prix and worked from the factory.

Asked if Ferrari's power unit update will allow it to beat McLaren in 2021, Sainz said the fight for third will continue swinging back and forth depending on the circuit.

"It's a tricky question to answer," Sainz explained as Ferrari narrowed the gap to 7.5 points.

"As you saw this weekend, we were quicker than McLaren. In Sochi, they were quicker than us, so I still believe it's going to be up and down until the end of year.

"What this engine should give us, I think it's the possibility for the circuits where we are behind to be a bit closer to them, and on circuits where we are in front, to be maybe a bit further up.

"This is what we were looking for since the upgrade was pushed forward, and what we hope is going to give us that little edge to try and make the fight a bit more complicated."

Related video

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Previous article

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
36m
Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers Plus

Why F1’s approach to pole winners with grid penalties undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
23 h
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021

Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong Turkey form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz backs Ferrari grid penalty call despite strong Turkey form

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA addressing bumps for F1 race in wake of MotoGP problems

Capito: F1 teams shouldn't wait for FIA on carbon footprint reduction
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: F1 teams shouldn't wait for FIA on carbon footprint reduction

