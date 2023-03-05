Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start Next / Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz reckons the pace of Aston Martin in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix has proved to be “very concerning”.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"

Fourth-starting Sainz was on course for third place when his Scuderia stablemate Charles Leclerc was forced to retire on lap 39 out of 57 with a suspected engine failure.

However, the 2022 British GP victor was then bumped off the podium in the dying stages by compatriot Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion making his Aston Martin debut.

Sainz called out poor tyre degradation aboard his SF-23 as fundamental to Ferrari’s inability to mount a challenge to the Red Bulls that bagged a 1-2, with defending champion Max Verstappen leading Sergio Perez.

But he was equally alarmed by the pace of the AMR23, which he called “very concerning”, as the injured Lance Stroll added to the Silverstone squad's points haul in sixth.

The Spaniard continued: “I wish that as soon as we go to other tracks where we cook less the rear tyres, we can hold on better.

PLUS: The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

“It’s clear their car has something, both Red Bull and Aston, where they degrade a lot less.

“If you look at Mercedes and us, we have very similar degradation. These other two cars, for some reason, they don’t degrade.

“It’s something we will have to look into, analyse and see what we can do.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alonso managed to steal the position off Sainz by finally activating DRS on the run to Turn 11 to settle what had been a fraught battle, with the duo having made brief contact.

On the dice, Sainz said: “It was a nice battle. It nearly unfortunately cost me a position to Lewis Hamilton, fifth] also because in our car, as soon as you push a bit to defend from Fernando, you cook the tyres.

“It’s problem that we have too much degradation, the tyres get too hot when we start pushing.
“It means we don’t have a lot of margin in the race.

Asked about the coming together with Alonso, Sainz said: “I felt it from behind but to be honest, I think it was a nice clean battle. It was just a little touch.

“Always good fun but in the end, the time put us where we are right now that is behind Aston in the race and clearly behind Red Bull.”

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start

Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Sainz: F1 title hopes not over if Ferrari starts 2023 badly

Sainz: F1 title hopes not over if Ferrari starts 2023 badly

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Sainz: F1 title hopes not over if Ferrari starts 2023 badly Sainz: F1 title hopes not over if Ferrari starts 2023 badly

Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event

Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event

Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Ferrari’s tifosi expectation a positive pressure in F1, says Vasseur

Ferrari’s tifosi expectation a positive pressure in F1, says Vasseur

Formula 1

Ferrari’s tifosi expectation a positive pressure in F1, says Vasseur Ferrari’s tifosi expectation a positive pressure in F1, says Vasseur

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Latest news

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP Verstappen expects much closer F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

F1 Formula 1

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

MGP MotoGP

The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP’s sprint race revolution in 2023

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

F1 Formula 1

Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP Stroll was told he wouldn't be back in F1 until Australian GP

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.