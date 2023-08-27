Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1
Mercedes driver George Russell says he is "really pleased" to see Alex Albon alongside him on row two of Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix amid "huge progress" at Williams.
Russell spent three years at Williams at the start of his F1 career before switching to Mercedes full-time for 2022, with his close friend Albon his replacement as the Mercedes engine customer's lead driver.
Williams has been struggling following years of underinvestment but, empowered by new owners Dorilton, former Mercedes man James Vowles has been overhauling the team to return it back to the front of the midfield.
PLUS: How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
Not unlike last year, the team's efficient, lower-downforce F1 car has been excelling at low-downforce circuits but less impressive on tracks were high loads are required.
However, at Zandvoort, Albon and rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant have bucked that trend, with Albon qualifying fourth and Sargeant tenth following a Q3 crash.
"I'm really pleased to see [Albon] up there and it goes to show when you get your confidence how that can really transform the performance," Russell said.
"Williams is making a huge amount of progress at the moment and I think James Vowles is having a really positive impact there.
"I think he's definitely the best man for the job for what Williams need at the moment for their resurgence.
"It's great to see more than just the top teams fighting and that's what we want in Formula 1, we want everybody to have a chance if they do a good job."
Alexander Albon, Williams FW45
Photo by: Erik Junius
Polesitter Max Verstappen, who had Albon as his Red Bull team-mate for 18 months in 2019 and 2020, was similarly impressed.
"They've been quick in the wet, they've been quick in the dry, so that's very impressive to see," said Verstappen.
"And that's great for the sport as well, that more teams are up there. And yeah, very happy for Alex himself. He's a great guy, he was my team-mate before.
"Very happy for him to be up there and have - for at least this weekend - a very competitive car."
Second-place qualifier Lando Norris also thought it was "good to have [Williams] in the battle too" but wasn't overly surprised by its performance.
"I wouldn't say it's a big, big surprise because they've been very competitive at certain places but every now and then," the McLaren driver pointed out. "Silverstone was a similar thing, he was P1 through practice and so on.
"Now, they just managed to keep it more through qualifying and into Q3 especially. I’m happy for him and the whole team.
"Logan was there all the way pretty much into Q3. They look strong, they made some big progress this season."
Russell: People are wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes
Russell: People are wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes Russell: People are wrong to call 2023 F1 season a failure for Mercedes
Russell wants F1 set-up changes after sprint FP1
Russell wants F1 set-up changes after sprint FP1 Russell wants F1 set-up changes after sprint FP1
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort
Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort
Albon: Headwind masked Williams problems in F1 Dutch GP qualifying
Albon: Headwind masked Williams problems in F1 Dutch GP qualifying Albon: Headwind masked Williams problems in F1 Dutch GP qualifying
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Latest news
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.