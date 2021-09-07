Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Next / 2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 News

Russell braced for steep F1 learning curve at Mercedes

By:

New Mercedes Formula 1 signing George Russell says he has "no illusion" about the scale of the challenge he faces alongside Lewis Hamilton next year.

Russell braced for steep F1 learning curve at Mercedes

Russell has been given the nod to step up to Mercedes for 2022 after three seasons with the Williams outfit.

He will replace Valtteri Bottas, who heads to Alfa Romeo after five years with the German manufacturer.

With Bottas having played his part in a clean sweep of constructors' championships for Mercedes since then, Russell needs no reminding about the contribution that will be expected from him.

Speaking about his Mercedes future, he said: "I'm under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it's going to be a steep learning curve.

"Valtteri has set a high bar, consistently delivering week in and week out, scoring wins, pole positions and helping win multiple championship titles.

"My target must be to reward the trust that Toto, the team, and the board have placed in me by ensuring I play my part in continuing that success and I want to do my new team-mates proud."

PLUS: How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

Russell's move to Mercedes also means he will be up against Hamilton, who is widely regarded as one of the best F1 drivers in history.

And while he will not want to play second fiddle to the seven-time champion, Russell said that he sensed a good opportunity to learn a lot.

"One of those new team-mates is in my opinion the greatest driver of all time," added Russell.

"I've looked up to Lewis since I was in go-karts and the opportunity to learn from someone who has become a role model both on and off track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional, and a human being."

George Russell, Williams, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

George Russell, Williams, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Russell also said that while he was hugely excited about the opportunity to race for Mercedes next year, he felt some sadness about having to leave Williams after three enjoyable seasons.

"It's a special day for me personally and professionally, but also a day of mixed emotions," he said.

"I'm excited and humbled to be joining Mercedes next year, which is a huge career step, but it also means I'll be saying goodbye to my team-mates and friends at Williams.

PLUS: The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

"It has been an honour working alongside every member of the team, and an honour to represent the Williams name in F1.

"Since I joined in 2019, we have worked tirelessly to push each other forward and bring the team back up the grid where it belongs.

"We've battled for every qualifying position, every point, and every tenth of a second. No matter how tough it's been, nobody has ever given up, and that has inspired me every day.

"I've loved every moment in what I'd describe as a true heart and soul racing team, and I'll be pushing harder than ever to make sure we end our story in the best possible way."

Related video

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

Previous article

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

Next article

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?

2022 Formula 1 Driver Market: Which drivers are going where?
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
40m
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
41m
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
22 h
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Plus

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Plus

How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Plus

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

