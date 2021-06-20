Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen: Radio problems didn't make French GP win more complicated
Formula 1 / French GP News

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams

By:

George Russell labelled his drive to 12th position "on merit" in the French Grand Prix as his best drive for Williams in Formula 1.

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams

After a struggle off the line from his 14th spot grid berth, and an opening lap that saw him shuffled backwards, Russell produced an impressive drive, making the most of an early pit stop, to climb to 12th at the chequered flag.

Such was his and the Williams’ pace, Russell was able to pull off a string of overtakes including passes on the Alpine of Esteban Ocon and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda to land 12th on merit in a race that was without retirements.

The result is his best of the season and one position behind his best ever Williams result, which came at last year’s eventful Tuscan Grand Prix that saw eight drivers fail to make the finish.

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

"It was a really great race from within. I managed to do a couple of great overtakes and I did a really nice one with [Yuki] Tsunoda at the end which for us, finishing ahead of these cars, the Alfas, [Esteban] Ocon and overtaking Tsunoda on track and finishing 12th on merit, I would go as far as saying that is probably our best ever race together [with Williams],” said Russell told Sky Sports F1.

“It is a shame nothing happened in front because as I said 12th on merit is ordinarily quite a good result, but nevertheless I’m really pleased with that. It is a good way to start the three weeks.”

While Russell was pleased with his drive, the 23-year-old is determined to improve his starts and his ability in early lap skirmishes.

The Mercedes F1 junior felt he underperformed in getting temperature into his tyres on the formation lap which ultimately proved costly in the early stages of the race.

Read Also:

“I don’t think I did a good enough job to get the tyres in the window on the formation lap and I had a load of wheel spin off the line and it was just a knock on effect,” he explained.

“I got sandwiched into Turn 1, I had a car on the outside, car on the inside and nowhere I could go.

“It is something I have really struggled on since I have been in F1 to be honest since I’ve been at the back of the grid it is something I need to work on.

“I kept on trying but we managed to make it work in the end pitting early and I took those hards a really long way.”

Russell’s run to 12th has lifted Williams to ninth ahead of rivals Haas in the constructors' standings.

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Radio problems didn't make French GP win more complicated

Previous article

Verstappen: Radio problems didn't make French GP win more complicated
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton at Paul Ricard

2h
2
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
3
Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

1h
4
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

1d
5
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

2h
Latest news
Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams
F1

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams

33m
Verstappen: Radio problems didn't make French GP win more complicated
F1

Verstappen: Radio problems didn't make French GP win more complicated

39m
Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France
F1

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France

51m
Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
F1

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

1h
Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP
F1

Mercedes had "no choice" but to pit Bottas first in French GP

1h
Latest videos
The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early
Formula 1

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return
WRC

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Rally Italy Plus
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: F1 performance secondary to Williams' survival under old ownership Canadian GP
Formula 1

Russell: F1 performance secondary to Williams' survival under old ownership

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture Plus
Formula 1

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture

Williams More
Williams
Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Plus
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
6h
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021

Trending Today

F1 French Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton at Paul Ricard
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton at Paul Ricard

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen passes Hamilton to win after start error

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez seals emotional first win since injury comeback

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France

Latest news

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams

Verstappen: Radio problems didn't make French GP win more complicated
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Radio problems didn't make French GP win more complicated

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 tyre degradation twice as bad as rivals in France

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.