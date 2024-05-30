All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract

Daniel Ricciardo says his focus is on improving his current Formula 1 performances "week in, week out", rather than securing a contract extension with RB.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The Australian has endured a difficult opening third of the 2024 season, in which his only points came through finishing fourth in the Miami Grand Prix sprint.

This leaves him 14 points short of RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has impressed thus far in his fourth season with the team, and this has led to suggestions that Ricciardo might be at risk of losing his seat to reserve Liam Lawson.

The Kiwi had impressed in his five races as cover for Ricciardo last year, when the ex-Red Bull driver fractured his hand in a Turn 3 crash at Zandvoort.

RB CEO Peter Bayer lent his support to the Perth-born driver prior to the Monaco Grand Prix, stating that he was happy with his current line-up, but Ricciardo refuted suggestions that he was seeking assurance about his future.

"I mean I'll be honest, I haven't really given [contract talks] too much [thought]," Ricciardo said. "That's great to hear [from Bayer] and yes, that would be awesome, but I want to be doing better consistently.

"The gap [to Tsunoda], maybe we do find something that [explains] why I lost a bit here or there. There'll probably always be something. This is F1 and it's never perfect.

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri VCARB01

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri VCARB01

Photo by: Erik Junius

"I'm not happy with having these gaps. I think that's what's frustrating me a bit. Obviously the team has been great and they've been really supportive and obviously they know I can do it.

"But it's been a bit more of a struggle this year to do it week in, week out, and that's really where my focus is now as opposed to getting too comfortable or excited about what the future holds. I want to be doing better, whether that's car or me."

Ricciardo finished 12th at the Monaco Grand Prix to convert his qualifying result, albeit after losing places to both Aston Martins across the two standing starts.

However, he admitted that his struggles to join Tsunoda in Q3 frequently was leading to frustration, and hoped to find more from the VCARB 01 chassis to help turn his Saturdays around.

"I definitely felt good coming into the [Monaco qualifying] session," he said. "Obviously two years ago here, I struggled with McLaren. I felt a lot better, let's say, this time around, but the reality is the result isn't really that much better.

"I want to try and take a good look at myself and see what I'm missing and then we'll look at what the car can give me to help me out.

"I think the frustrating thing is I can do it but it's obviously not happening frequently enough and that's where I'm kind of getting frustrated with myself trying to understand why it's not consistently week in, week out being a Q3 contender."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Is F1 2024's split between the top and bottom five teams over?
Next article How Brabham overcame tedious battles to get an F1 title-winner and Indy pioneer built

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vowles thinks no F1 team will hit minimum weight in 2026

Vowles thinks no F1 team will hit minimum weight in 2026

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Vowles thinks no F1 team will hit minimum weight in 2026
Ferrari beating Red Bull in Monaco 'changes nothing' - Vasseur

Ferrari beating Red Bull in Monaco 'changes nothing' - Vasseur

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ferrari beating Red Bull in Monaco 'changes nothing' - Vasseur
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Latest news

Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash

Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ocon hits out at "misinformed statements and gross distortions" after Alpine F1 clash
WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast

WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
WRC helmet camera in development to elevate TV broadcast
Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Marc Marquez “was looking for” current MotoGP rider market buzz
Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2

Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Bagnaia defends himself after “showman” Marquez outburst in Mugello MotoGP FP2

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
How Brabham overcame tedious battles to get an F1 title-winner and Indy pioneer built

How Brabham overcame tedious battles to get an F1 title-winner and Indy pioneer built

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
How Brabham overcame tedious battles to get an F1 title-winner and Indy pioneer built
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jonathan Noble
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without using a sledgehammer
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe