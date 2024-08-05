All Series
Formula 1

Ricciardo: RB updates haven't cured high-speed F1 car weakness

Ricciardo feels struggles at through high-speed corners remains a focus point for improvement

Ewan Gale Ben Hunt
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo has conceded RB still has to work on finding a solution to its Formula 1 car's weaknesses despite adding upgrades at the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

The Australian has rediscovered his form in recent outings, picking up three points finishes in the last six races after initially struggling to match team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

His struggles early in the season led to suggestions that he could be replaced at the team, with Liam Lawson waiting on the sidelines following his impressive cameo last season, but Ricciardo's improvement also put him in the frame to take over from Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

Neither scenario has played out after Red Bull's summer break review and Ricciardo has remained focused on his task in hand, which ended before the break with an 11th place finish at Spa.

This became a points-paying position when Mercedes' George Russell was disqualified from the race for an underweight car.

It was a reward for RB, which added updates to the car for the weekend as it aims to close the gap to the front of the midfield battle, continuing a four-race scoring streak between its two drivers to consolidate sixth spot in the constructors' table.

But addressing the changes made to the machinery, Ricciardo suggested work still needs to be done with inherent issues still persisting.

"I still feel like our strengths are in a little bit more the lower speed stuff and our weaknesses are a bit more in the real quick stuff," he explained.

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I think real high speed we still got to work on a bit, but all the kind of tighter, twistier stuff we seem to be alright.

"So yeah, probably same characteristics, just now load is our friend so maybe I'll put on some weight over the break, and that'll help."

Speaking before Russell's disqualification was announced, Ricciardo admitted that "I didn't really know my position during the race" but believed he would be on for a shot at points until Alpine's Esteban Ocon caught and overtook him late on.

"I really thought we would have ended up in the points," he said.

"When I had Ocon behind me, that's when I knew I was 10th and I was like, 'Oh, I really thought I was maybe ninth'. 'Cos I knew that holding him off was gonna be tricky.

"He was strong all weekend. And also, he just came out on a fresher tyre.

"I think we had a really good race, I just think some other drivers also had a really good race."

